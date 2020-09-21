NTA JNU 2020: JNU Entrance Exams Dates Out, Admit Cards Likely To Be Released Today

National Testing Agency or the NTA is going to hold the Jawaharlal Nehru University entrance exam or the NTA JNU 2020 exam soon. The dates for the exams are from October 5, 2020. The detailed schedule has been released and the JNU admit card is also expected later today.
The candidate who is willing to take JNU admissions can log in to the official website and check the dates and admit card details. The link for the same is nta.ac.in. Students can download the JNU admit card by today or tomorrow or days before the NTA JNU 2020 entrance exams.
The NTA administration revealed a detailed list of the schedule. The entrance examinations will be conducted as per the list. Students hailing from the specific zone will have to appear for the exam on the scheduled day. The notification title read, “The JNUEE-2020 will be held as per the following Schedule. Admit Cards will be displayed on NTA websites on 21 September 2020.” The entrance examinations were bifurcated as per the program, field of choice and the subjects of the exams.
The JNU admit card will be released later today and the candidates who have registered for the same can check it on the official website. The steps to check the admit card and are mentioned below. For students who wish to check the subject wise dates for JNU entrance exam, there is a direct link.
