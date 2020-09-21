NTA JNU 2020: JNU Entrance Exams Dates Out, Admit Cards Likely To Be Released Today

National Testing Agency or the NTA is going to hold the Jawaharlal Nehru University entrance exam or the NTA JNU 2020 exam soon. The dates for the exams are from October 5, 2020. The detailed schedule has been released and the JNU admit card is also expected later today.

NTA JNU 2020 details to know

The candidate who is willing to take JNU admissions can log in to the official website and check the dates and admit card details. The link for the same is nta.ac.in. Students can download the JNU admit card by today or tomorrow or days before the NTA JNU 2020 entrance exams.

JNU entrance exam to be held soon

The NTA administration revealed a detailed list of the schedule. The entrance examinations will be conducted as per the list. Students hailing from the specific zone will have to appear for the exam on the scheduled day. The notification title read, “The JNUEE-2020 will be held as per the following Schedule. Admit Cards will be displayed on NTA websites on 21 September 2020.” The entrance examinations were bifurcated as per the program, field of choice and the subjects of the exams.

The JNU admit card will be released later today and the candidates who have registered for the same can check it on the official website. The steps to check the admit card and are mentioned below. For students who wish to check the subject wise dates for JNU entrance exam, there is a direct link.

Here are steps to download NTA JNU 2020 admit card that is to be released today, ahead of JNU exam date

For JNU entrance exam admit card download, log in to the website of JNU admission that is nta.ac.in It will lead to the homepage of JNU admission. On the homepage, you will have to click on the “NTA JNUEE admit card” link JNU admit card download. The candidate must type the JNU entrance exam application number and password on the new page that is on the credentials screen. After this, click the “Submit” button for JNU admit card. JNU admit card can be seen post this. Check for any discrepancies ahead of JNU entrance exam. Download an e-copy or print it out to produce on the day of the JNU entrance exam.

