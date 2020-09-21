UPSEE 2020: UPSEE Answer Key Released At ‘upsee.nic.in’; Know Steps To Download

Lakhs of aspirants are soon going to get the results of the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination or the UPSEE 2020. The authorities have released the official UPSEE answer key for student’s reference. The UPSEE answer key has been released on the official website- upsee.nic.in.

UPSEE Answer key out now

The UPSEE 2020 result date for MTech, MPharma, MArch, MURP, MDes entrance examination was also today. The students can check the same on the above-mentioned link. For students who wish to challenge any aspects of the answer key can do so before September 25, 2020. The notification also revealed, “In case of any grievance, it must be reported at upseegrievance@aktu.ac.in along with students roll no, paper code, question booklet code, question no and suggested answer with supporting documents on or before September 25, 5 pm.”

The examinations for UPSEE 2020 was held respecting all social distancing norms. The candidates were urged to wear masks as well as gloves. According to the Ministry of Home Affair’s general guidance, while appearing for the UPSEE 2020 exam, the candidates were made to sit following a six feet distance from other candidates. All of the COVID-19 guidelines were followed in the premise. The examinations which are annually held to shortlist the engineering students got delayed this year due to COVID-19. The UPSEE 2020 was conducted by Abdul Kalam Technical University also called as UPTU. The UPSEE exam results help over 1.50 lakh students to get seats in 4,000 government-affiliated institutions.

Here are steps to download the UPSEE paper 1 answer key from the official website of UPSEE 2020:

To access UPSEE answer key, log in to the website upsee.nic.in. It will lead to the homepage of UPSEE 2020 answer key. You will have to click on the “Answer Key Paper I Code AA” link for UPSEE paper 1 answer key. UPSEE paper 1 answer key can be seen post this in the form of a PDF. Check for the answers in the PDF and match it with the question paper. Download UPSEE paper 1 answer key e-copy or print it out for any future references.

