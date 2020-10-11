UPPSC ACF/RFO Recruitment Exam 2017 Results Declared; Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission declared the results of Assistant Forest Conservator/Range Forest Officer (ACF/RFO) General/Special Recruitment/Backlog Examination - 2017 on October 10. The list of selected candidates has been uploaded on http://uppsc.up.nic.in/. The exams were conducted on August 5 and the interviews of shortlisted candidates were held between September 1 and September 4.

Results declared for UPPSC ACF/RFO

A UPPSC official informed that 72 candidates have been declared successful under special backlog and 65 candidates have been declared successful under general recruitment. As per the list uploaded on the site, for the assistant forest conservator, Apoorva Pandey emerged the topper. For the post of Range Forest Officer, Preeti Pandey emerged as the topper.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) had earlier released the results for its BEO Prelims exam that was conducted this August 16, 2020. The list is mentioned on the UPPSC website, where the roll number of the candidates who are qualified for the Mains exam is displayed. Candidates can check the results from the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in by clicking on the link that reads: "BEO Prelims exam 2019, list of candidates qualified for Mains exam". A total of 4591 candidates have been selected to appear for the BEO Mains exam. Currently, the dates for the Main exam have not been released by the UPPSC board.

