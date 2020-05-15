61% Of Parents, Children Increasingly Opting For E-learning Amidst COVID-19 Crisis: Study

The novel Coronavirus pandemic has forced India to remain in a seven-week nationwide lockdown which has disrupted academics of millions of students and led to postponement and even suspension of exams. With schools and colleges closed, students and their parents have looked to alternative learning platforms on the internet.

Research now indicates that 61% of parents and children are increasingly opting for new modes of e-learning amidst the lockdown. A team led by Dr. Marilyn Maze, Executive Director, APCDA (Asia Pacific Career Development Association) on the eve of International Day of Families by UN released a report from Lifelogy, which is a Guinness World Record winning Career Guidance platform. The survey covered 14 states of India and 38,564 parents on ‘Lockdown Parenting’.

The survey noted: "With a lot of uncertainty for students and parents amidst COVID-19 crisis, the reliance of e-learning has grown and 61% families are opting for it. The survey that spans across 14 states and 38,564 parents also found that ‘lack of physical activity’ is the major worry for parents of children (Age: 5 – 19)."

E-learning will replace all conventional ways

The research was spearheaded by Dr. Marilyn Maze (UK) and Rahul J Nair, Director, Lifology. It was done on the eve of United Nation’s International Day of Families to explore how the present COVID crisis has affected parenting, education, and to understand future trends in the career guidance arena.

“India has fared well better than many western nations during this crisis and the education scenario in India is going to change in a bigger and meaningful way after this. The trust in e-learning and digital guidance has grown and will evolve to replace all conventional ways. The parents will have to balance the online and offline activities of their children” said Dr Marilyn Maze, Executive Director (APCDA), who led the research.

Kids spending more time online

Families have been affected deeply in this crisis. The major worry (27%) was the lack of physical activity of their children (5-19 years old). This was followed by a lack of interesting activities to engage children productively (24%). 61% of parents across kids of all ages subscribe to e-learning in this period.

Parents of the older kids (16-19) found that 43% of the time, their children are spending time online. The reliance on e-learning is increasing very much in spite of some apprehensions from the parents regarding the time their children spend time online. E-learning platforms are going to rule the roost in the times ahead is another finding of this survey. 90% of families feel more connected to their children during the lockdown and that's a silver lining in the cloud.

Changing dimension of education

Praveen Parameswar, CEO of Lifology said, "The ongoing COVID crisis will change the dimensions of education and the way we spend time for it. The impact of this crisis is long term and parents, children will have to embrace modern technology, the digital world for education and career guidance. Informed and productive use of Digital Media is going to be the game-changer for families in the future."

Lifology has signed MOUs and associating with Governments of Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka and also partners of GEMS Dubai, the world’s largest school chain. Their offices in Dubai and the UK are doing similar research in the field of education. They have offices in Bengaluru and Trivandrum.

