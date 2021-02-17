Odisha High Court ASO Recruitment 2021 For 202 Vacancies Begins Tomorrow, Details Here

Odisha High Court has invited online applications for the recruitment against 202 vacancies for the post of Assistant Section Officer- Group B. The online application will begin on February 18. The last date to apply is March 20. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at www.orissahighcourt.nic.in on or before March 20, 2021.

The selected candidates will be hired on the scale of pay of Rs.35,400 - Rs.l,12,400 with usual Dearness and other Allowances as may be sanctioned by the Government of Odisha from time to time. Out of the total 202 vacancies, 105 are for unreserved category candidates (Women- 35), SEBC- 23 (women-8), schedule caste- 22 (women- 7), scheduled tribe - 52 (women- 17).

Odisha High Court ASO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility, selection process, exam pattern

Candidates having a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized university and adequate knowledge in Computer Application can apply for the posts. The selection process will include prelims test, written test, computer application test, and viva-voce. The preliminary test will be for two hours. The total marks of the paper will be 150. The exam will have questions from four sections- General English, General Knowledge, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude. There shall be a Negative Marking of 0.5 (half) mark for each wrong answer.

Odisha ASO Recruitment 2021: Exam Pattern

The main exam will carry 300 marks. The papers will include- English, Mathematics, and General Awareness, each carrying 100 marks. In the computer application test, candidates will have to solve a theory paper of 50 marks and clear the skill test carrying 50 marks. Candidates who clear these phases will have to appear for the viva-voce. The viva-voce will carry a total of 40 marks.

