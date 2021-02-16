AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 116 Professor, Group A Faculty Posts

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh has invited online applications for recruitment against 116 vacancies for the posts of professor, assistant professor, associate, and additional professor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at www.aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in. The last date to apply is February 28. The following faculty posts are for direct recruitment/ deputation and on a contract basis for retired faculty.

AIIMS Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Professor: A medical (MBBS) qualification and a postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS And/ Or M.Ch. for surgical Superspecialty and DM for medical Superspecialty ( 2,3 or 5-year course)

Experience: Fourteen years teaching and/or research experience in a recognized Institution or Twelve years teaching and/or research experience or Eleven years teaching and/or research experience.

To check the educational qualification for other posts, aspirants must read the official notification. Click here to read AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment Advertisement.

Pay Scale:

Professor--- Level 14A (168900 – 220400) as per 7thCPC with minimum pay Rs.1,68,900/- per month and other allowances as admissible.

Additional Professor --- Level 13A2 ( 148200 – 211400 ) as per 7thCPC with minimum pay Rs.1,48,200/- per month and other allowances as admissible.

Associate Professor --- Level 13A1 (138300 – 209200) as per 7thCPC with minimum pay Rs.1,38,300/- per month and other allowances as admissible.

Assistant Professor -- Level 12 (101500 – 167400) as per 7thCPC with minimum pay Rs.1,01,500/- per month and other allowances as admissible.

Remueration:

Professor - Rs.2,20,000/- p.m.

Additional Professor - Rs. 2,00,000/- p.m.

Associate Professor - Rs. 1,88,000/- p.m.

Assistant Professor - Rs. 1,42,506/- p.m.

Age Limit:

Professor- Not exceeding 58 years as on closing date of online application

Additional Professor -Not exceeding 58 years as on closing date of online application

Associate Professor -Not exceeding 50 years as on closing date of online application

Assistant Professor -Not exceeding 50 years as on closing date of online application

Application fee:

UR/OBC -- Rs. 3,000

SC/ST -- Rs. 2,500

PwBD (Person with benchmark Disability) -- Exempted

