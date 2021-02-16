AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 116 Professor, Group A Faculty Posts

Quick links:
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh has invited online applications for recruitment against 116 vacancies for the posts of professor, assistant professor, associate, and additional professor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at www.aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in. The last date to apply is February 28. The following faculty posts are for direct recruitment/ deputation and on a contract basis for retired faculty.
Professor: A medical (MBBS) qualification and a postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS And/ Or M.Ch. for surgical Superspecialty and DM for medical Superspecialty ( 2,3 or 5-year course)
Experience: Fourteen years teaching and/or research experience in a recognized Institution or Twelve years teaching and/or research experience or Eleven years teaching and/or research experience.
To check the educational qualification for other posts, aspirants must read the official notification. Click here to read AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment Advertisement.
