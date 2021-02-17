Ramanujan College Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 71 Assistant Professor Vacancies In DU

Ramanujan College, DU has invited online applications for the recruitment against 71 vacancies for the post of assistant professor in various disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at colrec.du.ac.in. The last date for receipt of the application is within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement (February 13) in the Employment News.

Ramanujan College under Delhi University has vacancies for the permanent posts of Assistant Professor for 12 subjects/disciplines. These include Commerce, Computer Science, Economics, English, History, Mathematics, Political Science, Psychology, Statistics, Environmental Science, Management, Philosophy. The eligible candidates will be recruited in the Academic Level 10 with rationalized entry pay of Rs 57,700/- as per the 7th CPC pay matrix in addition to other usual allowances.

Ramanujan College Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

For the disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Law, Social Sciences, Sciences, Languages, Library Science, Journalism & Mass Communication and Physical Education:

A. Candidates must have a master’s degree with 55% marks in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University. The candidate must also have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR.|

Or

B. Candidates should hold a Ph.D. degree obtained from a foreign University/Institution with a ranking among top 500 in the world University ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) The Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) The Academic Ranking Of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

For the discipline of Management Studies:

A. Candidates should have a first-class master’s Degree in Business Management / Administration/ in a relevant management-related discipline or first class in two years full-time PGDM declared equivalent by AIU/ accredited by the AICTE / UGC.

Or

First Class graduate and professionally qualified Chartered Accountant/Cost and Works Accountant/Company Secretary of the concerned statutory bodies.

Part B of the essential qualification will be the same as mentioned above for other disciplines.

Application Fee: Rs.500/- for UR/OBC/EWS category. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category, and Women applicants.

Selection Procedure:

"The direct recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professors in the Colleges shall be on the basis of merit through all India advertisement and selection by the duly constituted Selection Committees. Shortlisted candidates called for interview should report along with all the testimonials/certificates in original along with valid photo ID (Aadhaar/Voter Id/Driving License/Passport). A set of self-attested photocopy of certificates/testimonials with respect to the qualifications, experience, and category as applicable, indicated in the online application form, duly certified by the applicant should be submitted at the time of interview," the official notification reads.

Direct link to apply online

Click here for official notification

(Image Credit: Ramanujan College Website)