Rajasthan PTET 2020 Exams Postponed Until Further Notice

The Rajasthan PTET 2020 exam which was slated for August 16th is now postponed until later notification. The Rajasthan PTET website released the latest notification regarding the same. The PTET is an eligibility test to enrol for a 2-year course wherein candidates gain training for pursuing a career in teaching. The dates for the same have been changed two times now. Earlier the exam was slated for May 10th, then it changed to August 16th. Now the exam has again been postponed. Take a look at the detailed notification by the Rajasthan PTET website.
This year, over four lakh candidates have registered for the Rajasthan PTET 2020 exam. Out of which, 3,27,720 applicants have registered for two years B.Ed. exam, while 1,53,696 have submitted their applications for four-year BA B.Ed/B.Sc. B.Ed. This year the PTET is being conducted by Dungar College, Bikaner. The test is for the entrance into two courses i.e the two-year B.Ed course and four-year BA B.Ed/B.Sc B.Ed. The Rajasthan Pre Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted by Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University in 2018 and in 2017, whereas Kota University had conducted the exam in 2016. This year marks the second year when the exam is being conducted by Dungar College, Bikaner.
