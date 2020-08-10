Rajasthan PTET 2020 Exams Postponed Until Further Notice

The Rajasthan PTET 2020 exam which was slated for August 16th is now postponed until later notification. The Rajasthan PTET website released the latest notification regarding the same. The PTET is an eligibility test to enrol for a 2-year course wherein candidates gain training for pursuing a career in teaching. The dates for the same have been changed two times now. Earlier the exam was slated for May 10th, then it changed to August 16th. Now the exam has again been postponed. Take a look at the detailed notification by the Rajasthan PTET website.

PTET exam 2020 postponed again

According to the latest notification, the Rajasthan PTET exam has been postponed, and the website has advised the candidates to keep checking the website for any new notification regarding the same.

The board also advised candidates to check the test series as the exam will take place in the same format. The Rajasthan PTET authorities strongly advise students to go through the test series, whose notification appears on the main website. The exam will have a majority of the pattern from the same test series mentioned and many questions may also be repeated from the test series.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on August 16th. The admit card for the same was supposed to release by August 1st, while the counselling registration was scheduled to start from September 1st.

How to download PTET 2020 admit card when announced

The Rajasthan PTET 2020 admit card will be uploaded on the official website with the URL- http://ptetdcb2020.com/pTet2020/hSPteTMaiPage.php

One can also refer to the URL - https://ptet.in/ptet-exam-2020-test-series-important-questions/

Once the link is activated on the homepage, click on the PTET 2020 admit card link.

A new page will open. Add your ‘Form Number’ or ‘Roll Number’ to access your Rajasthan PTETE admit card

Click on the ‘Proceed’ button.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Save it for future reference.

This year, over four lakh candidates have registered for the Rajasthan PTET 2020 exam. Out of which, 3,27,720 applicants have registered for two years B.Ed. exam, while 1,53,696 have submitted their applications for four-year BA B.Ed/B.Sc. B.Ed. This year the PTET is being conducted by Dungar College, Bikaner. The test is for the entrance into two courses i.e the two-year B.Ed course and four-year BA B.Ed/B.Sc B.Ed. The Rajasthan Pre Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted by Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University in 2018 and in 2017, whereas Kota University had conducted the exam in 2016. This year marks the second year when the exam is being conducted by Dungar College, Bikaner.

