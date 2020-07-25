OJEE 2020: Last Date To Submit Application Form Extended Till July 31, Check All Details

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board has announced that the last date to fill the application for OJEE 2020 has been extended this year due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. According to the notification, the last date to file the application form for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination is now July 31. The application is to be submitted online and the payment for the form can be made till August 5, the OJEE Board informed.

As per the notice, the last date to submit the form has been extended due to the inconvenience students are facing while filling the form amid the pandemic. The OJEE Board officials have also announced the addition of five new cities for the 2020 examination for undergraduate and postgraduate students. The declaration of new dates will now allow candidates, who are yet to register, to apply afresh, while those who are already registered will get a chance to make correction in the application form in regards to the preference of exam cities between July 24 and 31.

List of new cities added

Angul

Baripada

Bargarh

Jeypore

Koenjhar

Courses for which modified exam cities are allowed are as followed;

B.Pharm

MBA

MCA

M.Tech

M.Tech (Part-Time)

M.Arch

M Plan

M.Pharm

Int. MBA

LE-Tech (Dip)

LE-Tech (BSc)

LE-Pharm

B.Tech (Special OJEE)

The authorities also notified that they are yet to announce that date of the examination for OJEE. The officials said that they will decide further by assessing the situation after July 31. Previously, the last date to fill OJEE application form 2020 was July 25 and the payment of application fee was allowed till July 31.

