OPSC Recruitment 2021: Applications For 504 Assistant Professor To Start From February 15

Odisha Public Service Commission recently has recently invited applications as part of its OPSC recruitment 2021. The official OPSC notification is for the post of Assistant Professor. The interested and eligible candidates can apply in the OPSC Assistant Professor recruitment online at the official website of the Odisha Public Service Commission, opsc.gov.in. Those candidates who are willing to apply in the OPSC vacancy 2021 for Assistant Professor can do so from February 15, 2021. A total of 504 posts are on offer in the OPSC Assistant Professor recruitment. Candidates looking for free job alert should read all the details on the website and OPSC notification carefully before applying. For all the people who are still confused about the OPSC recruitment 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

OPSC assistant professor recruitment 2021

The prospective candidates can apply through the proforma application which will be made available on the official website from February 15, 2021. The eligible candidates can apply in the OPSC Assistant Professor recruitment till March 14, 2021. The recruitment will be for the posts of Assistant Professors in different state public universities of Odisha and will be in the pay scale of Cell-1 of level 10 of the pay matrix under Odisha Revised Scales of Pay for University Teachers.

Details about OPSC Assistant Professor recruitment

The candidate should be a minimum of 21 years of age to apply in the OPSC recruitment 2021 as of January 1, 2021. Those candidates having certain educational qualifications as mentioned in the official OPSC notification with 55% marks in Master Degree will be eligible to apply. The candidate should also have cleared the National Eligibility Test conducted by the UGC or CSIR. The candidate should also be a citizen of India to become eligible for OPSC recruitment. A candidate is required to pay the application fee of ₹400.

It is a non-refundable and non-adjustable fee which has to be paid by every applicant. Candidates belonging to SC/ST of Odisha only and persons with disability will be exempted from paying this fee. For all the details about eligibility and other qualification details in OPSC vacancy 2021, candidates should go to the official website at opsc.gov.in and check the OPSC notification. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the OPSC at opsc.gov.in to know more about the OPSC recruitment 2021 and free job alert.

