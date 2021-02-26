What Is My Gov Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021? Know How To Register For Pariksha Pe Charcha

What is My Gov Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021? The interactive event will see India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with students, parents and teachers from various cross-sections. The event will be completely online this year and will be open to students from all over the world. The main topic of interaction would be how to beat the exam stress. Interested students can register for attending the event. The registration for PPC 2021 started on February 18 and will end on March 14.

The first edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on February 16, 2018. The second edition was conducted on January 29, 2019, while the third edition was organised on January 20, 2020. This is the fourth time that the PPC event is being organised.

As our brave #ExamWarriors start padding up for their exams, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021’ returns, this time fully online and open to students all over the world. Come, let us appear for the exams with a smile and without stress! #PPC2021https://t.co/dsjq8y879s — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2021

How to register for Pariksha pe Charcha contest?

This year, the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 (PPC 2021) event will include parents and teachers, along with students from India and all around the globe. To participate in the event, interested students, teachers or parents can register on the MyGov website. The students, parents and teachers will be selected on the basis of their submission in PPC 2021 through the contest. Candidates can click here to participate in the PPC 2021 contest.

On popular demand, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021’ will also include parents and teachers. It’ll be a fun filled discussion on an otherwise serious subject. I call upon my student friends, their amazing parents and hardworking teachers to take part in #PPC2021 in large numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2021

Visit the PPC 2021 contest registration platform by clicking here

Click on the ‘Participate Now’ button

Note that the competition is open for school students belonging to classes 9 to 12. While parents and teachers can also participate and submit their entries via the online activities designed exclusively for them.

Students, parents and teachers can submit their responses to any one of the themes provided to them on the MyGov website.

Winners will get the opportunity to be a direct participant in the PPC virtual event.

Each winner will get a Certificate of Appreciation as well as a special Pariksha Pe Charcha Kit. The winners will also get a digital souvenir of their autographed photograph along with the PM.

A small group of winners will get the opportunity to directly interact with the PM and ask him questions.

