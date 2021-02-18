PM's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' To Be Held Virtually, Registration Begins: Education Minister

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday announced that the registration process of the fourth edition of Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme with school students, teachers and parents – Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 will start today (February 18, 2021). This year, Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held in a virtual format in view of coronavirus precautionary measures.

Education Minister shared the information through his official social media handle, he tweeted, "The fourth edition of #ParikshaPeCharcha2021, the unique dialogue program of the respected PM Shri @narendramodi ji, is being organized in March 2021 to reduce the stress of examinations and provide them with inspiration and guidance."

Pariksha Pe Charcha to be held virtually

The registration process for this event started today (February 18, 2021) and will run till March 14, 2021. Therefore, the students who want to ask questions from PM Modi can register by visiting the official website Innovate India by Govt of India. This program is being organized for the students of class 9th to 12th where students can give their feedback on any one subject. Questions related to dealing with examination stress will be invited from students on MyGov and the selected questions will be featured in the main event. This year, teachers and parents will also be part of the program.

Participants to be selected through an online competition

Education Minister also informed that school students, teachers and parents from all across the country are to be selected through an online creative writing competition designed specifically for them on the MyGov platform. According to the Ministry of Education, the selected participants will be participating in the programme online from their respective State and UT headquarters and will be presented with a special PPC kit (Pariksha Pe Charcha kit). The portal for online creative writing competition will remain open till 14th March 2021, he added. Pariksha Pe Charcha is a much-awaited annual event where the Prime Minister responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students in his uniquely engaging style in a live programme. Shri Pokhriyal informed that this time the programme will be held virtually, an official statement of the Ministry of Education read.

