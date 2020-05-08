Patna University News: Admission Form, Entrance Exam And Other Details

Patna University, established in 1917, offers numerous UG, PG, PG Diploma and research courses in different disciplines in Commerce, Science, Humanities, Computer Applications, Education, Management, Law, and Library Sciences. Patna University consists of 10 constituent colleges which offer various programmes. Here are the latest updates about the Patna University admission and entrance exam:

Patna University news

The prestigious university also offers distance education courses. Candidates can seek for and fill Patna University admission forms online. Recently, it released an official notification for Patna University admission in UG and PG programmes. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the online application process for the university has started on April 30, 2020, and will go on till June 20, 2020, according to details mentioned on the university’s official website. The varsity provides around 3500 seats in all the affiliated colleges.

पटना विश्वविद्यालय यूजी | पीजी प्रवेश सत्र 2020-21 | Patna University UG | PG Admission Session 2020-21

Online Application Start : 30 April 2020

Registration Last Date : 30 June 2020

Patna University admission

Patna University form for PUCET has been released online and it has begun its online application process. It commenced on April 30, 2020, at 4 pm. Candidates who wish to apply for the UG, PG and Diploma courses have to visit the website and fill the Patna University form for PUCET. Application for the Patna University entrance exam is available on its official website- www.patnauniversity.ac.in. Before filling the Patna University form, the candidates need to read all the instructions that are mentioned on the admission page.

Patna University form

This year, the Patna University admission process will be done online. Candidates need to make sure they have a valid email address and mobile number to register. They also have to pay the Patna University entrance exam fee using online mode.

As per reports, the classes will commence from August 24, 2020. Moreover, the last day of Patna University admission is August 14, 2020, according to the circular available on the website. So, students can submit their application of re-admission from July 1, 2020, onwards. Candidates who are seeking admission and re-admission under quota can do the latest by August 20, 2020, and those taking under casual vacancy can apply latest by September 15, 2020. Patna University’s induction meeting will begin from August 17, 2020, and will go on till August 22, 2020.

Patna University application

Students who want to apply for Patna University entrance exam need to follow these steps

Visit the official website of Patna University Find apply online and click on it It will lead to a new window Read the academic brochure for 2020-21 and fill the Patna University application form after the link gets activated.

