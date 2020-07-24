60% Rural Pvt School Students In Class 5 Can't Solve Simple Division Problem: Report

The education sector of a particular country is instrumental in shaping the economy as well as the future of the country. The students who are pursuing academic education today will be a part of the development impetus of the country in the future. However, reports have stated that about 60 percent of the private school students in class 5 in rural India are incapable of solving simple math problems such as simple division which are usually being taught in lower standards of schooling.

Thirty-five percent of rural private school students in class 5 cannot read a class 2 level graph, as per the report of ‘State of the Sector’ by the Central Square Foundation. Not only in rural areas, the situation seemingly remains grim in other parts too since the students from the richest 20 percent of households attending private schools, only 56 percent between eight and 11 years can also read a class 2 level basic paragraph, according to the report.

There has been a trend or a belief that private schools are better equipped at providing education and most of them being English medium schools are thought as a better means of education for children or for learning the English language which is a prominent and common language of communication across the world. Parents consider English medium as criteria for sending their children to private schools; however, less than half of these schools teach in English, according to reports.

Besides, it was found that about 60 percent of the private schools do not extend to a board exam grade (class 10) due to which, students are likely to find it difficult in switching between schools and adjusting to competitive environments.

(Image source: PTI)

