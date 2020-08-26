Management Courses: List Of Top Management Courses In India That One Can Pursue

A lot of students from all over India are taking up management courses in India. Management courses deal with various kinds of managerial activities across different sectors. The most popular among the Management courses in India is an MBA. Here is a look at the detailed list of Management courses in India and specializations in MBA that one can do after completing their graduation.
List of Management courses in India after graduation
There are several top management courses in India that one can do after completing their graduation. These courses can be post-graduation diploma courses, certificate courses as well as MBA courses. Most of the post-graduation management courses are of two years. Here is a look at some of the top management courses in India.
- Post Graduate Diploma in Management- PGDM
- Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics– PGDBA
- Post Graduate Program in Management- PGP (Management)
- Master of Commerce – M.com
- Master in Computer Management- MCM
- Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management – PGDBM
- Master of Financial Management – MFM
- Master in Hospital Management- MHM
- Master of Philosophy in Management- Phil (Management)
- Executive Post Graduate Program– EPGP
- Master of Management Studies- MMS
- Master of Event Management- EVM
- Master of Business Studies- MBS
Master of Business Administration - MBA
Master of Business Administration or MMBA is one of the most sought after postgraduate degree programs in India. The course is of 2 years and offers several lucrative jobs in the management field. There are several specializations available in the MBA programme. Here is a look at the MBA specializations.
- MBA Finance
- MBA Marketing
- MBA in HR Management
- MBA in Hospitality Management
- MBA in Business Analytics
- MBA in Digital Marketing
- MBA in International Business
- MBA IT
- MBA in Operations Management
- MBA Entrepreneurship
- MBA in Supply Chain Management
- MBA Event Management
- MBA in Aviation Management
- MBA Travel and Tourism
- MBA Biotechnology
- MBA in Agriculture (Agribusiness)
Some of the best colleges in Mumbai for doing MBA
- National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE)
- S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR)
- Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management, IIT Bombay
- Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies-JBIMS
- NMIMS School of Business Management, Mumbai
Some of the best colleges in Delhi for doing MBA
- Faculty of Management Studies - University of Delhi
- Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon
- International Management Institute (IMI) New Delhi
- Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi
- Delhi School of Management