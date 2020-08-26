Management Courses: List Of Top Management Courses In India That One Can Pursue

A lot of students from all over India are taking up management courses in India. Management courses deal with various kinds of managerial activities across different sectors. The most popular among the Management courses in India is an MBA. Here is a look at the detailed list of Management courses in India and specializations in MBA that one can do after completing their graduation.

List of Management courses in India after graduation

There are several top management courses in India that one can do after completing their graduation. These courses can be post-graduation diploma courses, certificate courses as well as MBA courses. Most of the post-graduation management courses are of two years. Here is a look at some of the top management courses in India.

Post Graduate Diploma in Management- PGDM

Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics– PGDBA

Post Graduate Program in Management- PGP (Management)

Master of Commerce – M.com

Master in Computer Management- MCM

Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management – PGDBM

Master of Financial Management – MFM

Master in Hospital Management- MHM

Master of Philosophy in Management- Phil (Management)

Executive Post Graduate Program– EPGP

Master of Management Studies- MMS

Master of Event Management- EVM

Master of Business Studies- MBS

Master of Business Administration - MBA

Master of Business Administration or MMBA is one of the most sought after postgraduate degree programs in India. The course is of 2 years and offers several lucrative jobs in the management field. There are several specializations available in the MBA programme. Here is a look at the MBA specializations.

MBA Finance

MBA Marketing

MBA in HR Management

MBA in Hospitality Management

MBA in Business Analytics

MBA in Digital Marketing

MBA in International Business

MBA IT

MBA in Operations Management

MBA Entrepreneurship

MBA in Supply Chain Management

MBA Event Management

MBA in Aviation Management

MBA Travel and Tourism

MBA Biotechnology

MBA in Event Management

MBA in Agriculture (Agribusiness)

Some of the best colleges in Mumbai for doing MBA

National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE)

S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR)

Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management, IIT Bombay

Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies-JBIMS

NMIMS School of Business Management, Mumbai

Some of the best colleges in Delhi for doing MBA