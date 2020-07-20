PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab Board To Likely Announce Class 12th Results Today

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to announce the board examination results of Class XII students today. According to reports, the results, which students will be able to check on the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) at 'pseb.ac.in' are expected to be announced in few hours. The state education minister had earlier informed that the results will be declared on best-performing subjects basis formula after some papers had to be cancelled in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is how to see PSEB results online?

Copy the link mentioned above and paste on the search bar.

Click enter, you will be redirected to the PSEB website.

You will see PSEB 2020 results, click on it.

Enter the roll number or the Unique ID/D.O.B and lastly the CAPTCHA.

Click enter.

Check for the name and results.

Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use.

2019 results

The PSEB Class XII board examination results last year were declared on May 11, but this year due to coronavirus lockdown the declaration of results has been delayed. According to reports, 2,69,228 students had appeared for the 12th board exam in 2019 of which 2,32,639 had passed. Rural students who appeared for PSEB Class 12th board examination last year outperformed urban students as they achieved 86.94 percent, while the pass percentage of the latter stood at 85.73 percent.

Meanwhile, girls outperformed boys in last year's Class XII PSEB board examination results as the former achieved 90.86 percent, while the pass percentage of boys stood at 86.41 percent. Sarvjot Singh Bansal from Ludhiana, Aman from Mukhtasar, and Muskan Soni from Nakodar were declared joint toppers in last year's exam as they all had bagged the first position securing 98.89 percent marks each.

