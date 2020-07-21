PSEB 12th Result 2020 Declared Now! Check Punjab 12th Board Results Via Official Site

Punjab Board Class 12 results are declared today. The result is available on the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) official website that is pseb.ac.in.The Class 12th result has been evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme where they used a best performing subjects formula to assess the grade. The Punjab board is releasing the results over 3-3.5 lakh students who appeared for the exam this year. The results were released soon after the education board decided to cancel the remaining examination of Class 12 amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in the country.

PSEB 12th result 2020 is out

Punjab Education Board announced the results for Class 12 boards on their official website - pseb.ac.in.

Students who have appeared for the 12th board examinations can only check their results through the official website or by copy-pasting this URL - indiaresults.com

Results for all streams of Class 12th is out including science, commerce and arts

Since only three exams were conducted before the pandemic outbreak, the PSEB board decided to cancel the remaining exams and declare result based on an alternative assessment scheme.

The PSEB board has decided not to release the merit list this year.

How to check PSEB 12th Result 2020

Go to the official website for PSEB Result website- pseb.ac.in

Click on the 'PSEB 12th Result' link activated on the home page.

A new window would open, enter the credentials asked on the homepage and press submit.

The PSEB 12th Result 2020 would be displayed on the screen.

In 2019, over 3 lakh students had appeared for the class 12 examinations. Out of the total, 86.41% of students had passed the board. The girls' pass percentage was better at 90.86%. The boys' was 82.83%.

PSEB 2020 result links for Class 5th, 8th and 10th

The results can be accessed from the official PSEB website at www.pseb.ac.in

Students can also check results from indiaresult.com.

Class 5th - http://punjab-5th-result.indiaresults.com/pb/pseb/class-5th-exam-result-2020/query.htm

Class 8th - http://punjab-8th-result.indiaresults.com/pb/pseb/class-8th-exam-result-2020/query.htm

Class 10th - http://punjab-10th-result.indiaresults.com/pb/pseb/class-10th-exam-result-2020/query.htm

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock