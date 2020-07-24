PSEB 12th Results 2020: 1,204 Government Schools Achieve 100% Result

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) which had released the board examination results of Class XII on July 21 has said that 1,204 government schools have achieved 100 percent results under 'Sikhiya Sudhar Muhim', a program launched by the state education department to improve the quality of schools. According to reports, there are 1,903 government schools in Punjab and this year 1,204 of them achieved 100 percent results. The government schools in the state secured 94.32 pass percentage as opposed to 88.14 last year.

According to reports, the pass percentage of Punjab's government schools is better than that of Delhi, which is run by the CBSE curriculum. While the Delhi government schools achieved a 3.76 percent increase in their pass percentage, Punjab government schools logged in a 6.18 percent in the pass percentage. PSEB Chairman Krishan Kumar while talking to the press said that in 2018 the pass percentage had dropped drastically after cheating in exams were strictly prohibited but it has picked up again as students have understood that there would be no compromise in quality of education.

Class XII results

According to reports, nearly three lakh students had appeared for PSEB Class 12 examinations in 2020 which were postponed due to the drastic increase of COVID-19 cases in the nation. The evaluation was done on the basis of the exams that were already conducted and then marks were allotted as per the performance of students in the best three subjects. Girls have outshined boys with a pass percentage of 94.82%, while the pass percentage of boys is 90.99%.

