Emma Watson Reveals Why She Dropped Out Of University, Details Inside

British actor, Emma Watson's fame skyrocketed ever since she appeared in the first Harry Potter movie, Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone. She has immortalised the character of the 'brightest witch of their age', Hermione Granger. However, it seems that fame comes with its own perks. Emma Watson had to leave her university studies for a very interesting reason.

Emma Watson dropped out of university

When Emma Watson was young, in an interview with a daily portal, the actor revealed how difficult it was to balance studies and her acting career. In fact, at one point she even considered quitting her career in the movies for further studies. But she did not as is quite evident.

However, Emma Watson was unable to get a university education. She had to quit her studies midway because of bullying. In an interview with a daily portal, while talking about this, Watson had revealed that every time she answered a question, classmates would taunt her saying "10 points to Gryffindor". The latter was the name of the house to which her character belonged to in Hogwarts.

Emma Watson revealed that this happened to her at Brown University where she tried to pursue her university education. In the interview, she revealed that after a point it got very frustrating and she decided to drop out and focus on her acting career. However, it only seemed to add to her already brilliant Hollywood career and she featured in some highly acclaimed movies like Disney's Beauty and the Beast and Little Women.

The Harry Potter actor has been praised again and again for her acting skills. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows director, David Yates revealed how Watson prepared herself for the torture scene in the Malfoy Manor. The scene showed Hermione Granger being tortured by Bellatrix Lestrange after she, Harry and Ron was caught.

David Yates revealed that Emma Watson had asked him for documentaries on pain and torture so that she can bring the scene alive. Although the director found it to be something "bizarre", he indulged Watson. The result was brilliant and he said how the actor had really got into the role and crossed all boundaries as an actor that day.

