Bangalore University Results And Revaluation Updates; Reval. To Be Done Before June 13, 15

Bangalore University has released the results and revaluation details for specific courses. Read on to know more about how to check the results and how to apply for the revaluation for specific Undergraduate and Post Graduate exams in case students want to put their theory papers for revaluation. The official website is at - https://eng.bangaloreuniversity.ac.in/exam-results-2/. But before that check the rules before paying and applying for revaluation.

Bangalore University results

To check for results, click on the website link at https://buofc.inhawk.com/Examresults/. Add your registration number and other details to check for the results.

Image courtesy: Bangalore University website

Bangalore University: Revaluation rules

The university mentions that after the declaration of the results, people who are interested to revaluate their results again should inform the Registrar within 15 days on the result declaration. After this, no further request will be entertained.

Candidates need to go to the link - www.bangaloreuniversity.ac.in and then click on the online payment link.

It will then connect to buofc.inhawk.com

Select the revaluation menu and enter the registration no., and then all the candidate's details would appear on the screen.

Select for the photocopy/revaluation option. Click on the calculate option and then make payment using online methods.

After successful payment, the result will be generated. Students will get the SMS and email of the receipt as well.

Obtaining a photocopy of the answer book is required to apply for revaluation.

Fees once paid, for either a photocopy or revaluation, will not be refunded.

UG courses - Photocopy fees are 330INR and Revaluation fees are 550INR. The last date to apply for photocopy and revaluation is 15 June.

PG courses - Revaluation fee is 1320 INR. The last date to apply is June 13. While both courses can apply for revaluation till June 18, there is a late fine of Rs 250 for PG students while Rs 500 for UG exams.

Image courtesy: Bangalore University website

Image courtesy: Bangalore University website

Bangalore University Revaluation rules for UG and PG exams

Click on the http://buofc.inhawk.com/ or directly select the below link to check for revaluation rules.

Revaluation link for PG exams - https://vb6.445.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/RV-NotificationPG-3-1-sem-29052020.pdf

Revaluation link for UG exams - https://eng.bangaloreuniversity.ac.in/ug-reval/

Image courtesy: Bangalore University website

Promo Image courtesy: Green Chameleon Unsplash