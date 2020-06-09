Railway Recruitment 2020: Updated List For Apprentice, Ticket Examiner, Junior Clerk Posts

Railway Recruitment Board has released the last dates for numerous positions including apprentice, ticket examiner, senior resident and junior clerk cum typist to name a few in various locations in India. Check out the updated list and the last date of exams to apply under the Railway Board this year. Many of the posts have walk-in-interview while others have written exams to be cleared before the final interview.

Railway Recruitment 2020: Last dates for multiple posts

IG cum CSC/RPF vacancy - The last date for application submission is on/before 15-06-2020. The post is for Navi Mumbai location with 1 vacancy

General manager vacancy - The last date for application submission is on/before 17-06-2020. The post is for New Delhi location with 1 vacancy

Director vacancy in Indian Railways - The last date for application submission is on/before 28-07-2020. The post is for New Delhi location with 1 vacancy

Director vacancy - The last date for application submission is on/before 30-06-2020. The post is for Bangalore location with 1 vacancy

Junior clerk cum typist vacancy - The last date for application submission is on/before10-06-2020. The post is for Mumbai location with 42 vacancies. The same post is also for Kolkata location with 68 vacancies, with the last date of 23/06/2020

Senior clerk cum typist, senior commercial cum ticket clerk vacancy - The last date for application submission is on/before 23-06-2020. The post is for Kolkata location with 154 vacancies.

Commercial cum ticket clerk vacancy - The last date for application submission is on/before 23-06-2020. The post is for Kolkata location with 63 vacancies.

Assistant loco pilot vacancy - The last date for application submission is on/before 23-06-2020. The post is for Kolkata location with 324 vacancies.

Junior engineer vacancy - The last date for application submission is on/before 23-06-2020. The post is for Kolkata location with 8 vacancies.

Eastern Railway Recruitment for apprentices posts, 2792 vacancies. The last date is not updated yet.

RRB TTE recruitment for travelling ticket examiner posts, 2500+ vacancies. The last date is not updated yet.

RRC NR recruitment for senior resident posts, 22 vacancies. The last date is scheduled for June 10th.

RRC NR recruitment for junior clerk cum typist posts, 42 vacancies. The last date is scheduled for June 10th.

Other Railway Recruitment exams update

Railway NTPC Recruitment 2019-20 that was scheduled to be held earlier has been rescheduled till after lockdown in the month of August-September 2020. The exam was for recruiting 35,208 vacancies for non-technical categories including typist, jr. clerk, traffic assistant, goods guard, senior commercial cum ticket clerk, junior account assistant cum typist, senior time keeper, commercial apprentice and station master etc. The candidates are advised to check the official Railway NTPC exam website for further details.

RRB Group D 2020 Exam will soon announce the admit cards for the Group D (Level-1) exam. The exams were scheduled to be conducted for a total of 1,03,769 vacancies.

Promo Image courtesy: Sai Kiran Anagani on Unsplash