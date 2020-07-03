Nepotism Controversy: Raj Thackeray's MNS Offers Help And Support To 'harassed' Artists

Years after Kangana Ranaut had made ‘nepotism’ a household name on a TV show, the topic became a point of controversy again in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death last month. Kangana and some more names have attacked the unfavourable practices of the industry also including favouritism, campism and paid promotions. Now, artists facing difficulties due to such practices can contact the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for help.

MNS has appealed to the artists to approach the party in case of such situations. As per reports, the party’s leader Vageesh Saraswat sent out a message to the artists on facing ‘harassment’ and if any ‘gang’ did not allow them to work, they should approach the party. The leader was quoted as saying that the party will ‘teach nepotism a tough lesson.’

Sarawat added that Mumbai Police was working in the 'right direction' and also said that be it Sanjay Leela Bhansali or other celebrity, the force should go ahead and question.

The questions were in wake of reports of Bhansali being set to be questioned by Mumbai Police in connection with the case. The Bajirao Mastani filmmaker will be recording his statement on Monday.

Bhansali follows the likes of Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjana Sanghi, Mukesh Chhabra, and over 25 persons whose statements have been recorded. The police though has ruled out foul play in the death that took place on June 14, and clarified that Sushant died of ‘asphyxia due to hanging’, citing the post-mortem report.

Meanwhile, the call for a CBI probe into Sushant’s death is doing the rounds with politicians as well as netizens expressing their views on social media. The anger at star kids too is mounting with rumours of nepotism causing Sushant’s alleged ouster from films. ‘Nepometer’, a tool that gave a score on the number of stars from film families in a movie, too became a talking point.

