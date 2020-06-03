Cyclone Nisarga: Let’s do Our Bit As Responsible Citizens, Appeals MNS' Amit Thackeray

As Maharashtra and Gujarat brace for cyclone Nisarga, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Raj Thackeray, on Tuesday evening, took to social media and made an appeal to the citizens to help the 'less privileged' with shelter, food, and medical supplies. Calling the time 'turbulent and unsure', he also asked people to take care of the animals around them.

'Times are turbulent and unsure'

While admitting that it is not possible to let unknown people into one's property, he asked people to help those in need with essentials once the cyclonic winds subside. Taking into account the plight of street animals during this time, he said, "Let the street animals take shelter in your building areas/compounds as they need to be safe."

He concluded his message by saying, "Hoping for the best; but maybe lives will get affected to an extent. Let’s make sure, we do our bit as responsible and concerned citizens in whatever little capacity one can. A little effort will go a long way!"

Nisarga: Projections By Skymet

Cyclone Nisarga, headed towards the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat, is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the intervening night between June 2 and 3. It is expected to make landfall near Alibaug on Wednesday with a wind speed of about 100 km per hour. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted low lying areas in Mumbai to be impacted by the tidal wave along with winds up to 110kmph.

Private-run weather forecaster Skymet has released its set of rainfall predictions for Mumbai for the upcoming three days. It has projected rainfall of 40-70 millimeters on Wednesday, June 3; 10-20 mm rainfall on Thursday, June 4; and 5-10 mm rainfall on Friday, June 5.

(Image credits: facebook.com/amitthackerayofficial)