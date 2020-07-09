RBSE Topper For 12th Science Stream Yash Sharma Scores 95.6%; See His Preparation Strategy

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has announced the class 12th science result 2020 on July 8, Wednesday at 4 pm. Students who have taken the examination can check the same online at www.rajresults.nic.in. They can also check their results on the RBSE website www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Education Minister of Rajasthan Govind Singh Dotasra released the RBSE 12th result in a press conference. Read on to know more about the 12th board science topper Yash Sharma.

Image courtesy: RBSE official website

ALSO READ| RBSE 2020 Admit Card Released By The Rajasthan State Board; Check Details

RBSE topper for 12th board science stream, Yash Sharma wants to be a scientist

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education aka RBSE recently released the results for 12th standard students. The results were declared on July 8th and can be checked from RBSE’s official website. Yash Sharma from Jaipur has topped the RBSE 12th board results (science stream) across the Rajasthan state by scoring 95.6% marks. The second position is held by Dhruva Gupta with 92.2% marks. Coincidentally both Yash and Dhruva hail from Jaipur belonging to MHS school.

Yash Sharma’s way of 12th board preparation

Yash Sharma mentioned to a news channel that he is not in a habit of using any social media portals. He mentioned that he solely relied only on WhatsApp far as the social media was concerned and that too for sharing online study material. He mentioned that however social media is not bad, but using its excessively is not advisable.

On questioning about how the lockdown had an effect on his 12th board studies, he mentioned that in the starting days of lockdown he missed a lot on his studies. But as the days passed he was able to gain pace as he was preparing for the JEE Mains exam along with preparing for his 12th boards. He stated that he wants to do his studies at IIT institute and pursue his career as a scientist. He said that Physics is his favourite subject and he was happy that he scored 99 marks out of 100 in the Physics paper. Dhruva Gupta who is the second topper of RBSE scored 92.20% and states that he used to study for 5 hours daily for effectively preparing for his 12th board exams.

ALSO READ| RBSE Result: 12th Science Result 2020 Of Rajasthan Board To Be Announced Tomorrow

How to check the RBSE result for class 12 once announced?

Go to the official websites like rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, bserexam.com, ajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to check 12th science result 2020.

On the homepage of the website, click on a link that mentions Results

Then click on "RBSE 12th science result 2020" link.

Enter the exam roll number and other related details asked.

Click on submit after checking the details.

Your RBSE result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

ALSO READ| RBSE Exam 2020: RBSE Class 10 Exam Of Math And Social Science To Conclude By June 30

ALSO READ| RBSE Result 2020: How To Check Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2020

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock