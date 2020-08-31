Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2020 Today: Important Instructions To Be Followed By Candidates

Basic School Teaching Certificate’s examination is going to be held today. Thousands of aspiring educators will be appearing for the state level exam. For those who are going to appear for the exams today, special guidelines have been released by the Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2020 committee. The BSTC admit card was released on the website four days ago and the link for the same is predeled.com. If by chance candidates have not downloaded the BSTC admit card yet, they can do so from the official website. The authorities have released BSTC exam important instructions as it going to be held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

BSTC Exam important instructions

All the BSTC exam important instructions that have been laid out by the state are for the Department of Elementary Education based in Rajasthan’s examination officials as well as the aspiring candidates. Before the examinations will happen today that is August 31, 2020, the candidates must be equipped with the following-

BSTC 2020: BSTC exam important instructions

While appearing for the Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2020, students and authorities must wear masks and if possible carry hand sanitizer. The students will only be allowed in the BSTC exam 2020 hall if they are wearing the mask. Before entering the Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2020 centre, students must reach the sanitization station and get themselves sanitised.

During BSTC 2020 examinations and even before it begins, it is mandatory for all the candidates to maintain social distancing. There should not be any congregation of people seen. Even during the exams, candidates will be guided by the authorities to maintain social distancing.

While appearing for BSTC exam 2020 students will have to show photo identification proof along with the BSTC admit card.

Students can only use either black or blue dot pen on the OMER sheet of BSTC exam 2020.

Candidates will not be allowed to leave the Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2020 before the allotted time that is 5 pm. Candidates will have to submit the question and the answer paper once the BSTC exam 2020 is over.

According to the official notification of the BSTC 2020 on predeled.com, the examinations will be held for a duration of two hours between 2 pm to 5 pm at the centre. Students will have to write the BSTC 2020 in offline mode. The Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2020 was previously downloaded by the registered candidate who wishes to avail admissions in the D.El.Ed programs in the state.

The notification of the examination further reveals that exams will last for three hours on MCQ based questions. It will follow only correct answers without any negative marking in the examinations. The BSTC exam 2020 will have 200 questions out of which 30 questions will be for Sanskrit and Hindi. The department is yet to announced the Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2020 result declaration dates.

