Rajasthan BSTC Result 2020: BSTC-pre D. El. Ed. Results 2020 To Be Declared Today

Office of Elementary Education and Panchayati Raj Department of Elementary Education or the DEE which is based out of Bikaner in Rajasthan will be announcing the BSTC Pre D. EL. Ed. results today. The Rajasthan BSTC 2020 result declaration date is October 7, 2020. The timing for the result declaration is 4 pm.

Also Read | SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2020 Admit Card Out For All Zones At ‘ssc.nic.in’

Rajasthan BSTC result 2020 details to know

Candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan BSTC 2020 exams can check the pre deled result 2020 on the official website. The link to check the results are predeled.org. The BSTC result 2020 is being announced today after the examinations were conducted in the month of August. Thousands of candidates are waiting for the results. The examinations ditched the traditional pen and paper mode to online mode this year due to the coronavirus situation and to avoid possible health threat to vulnerable candidates appearing for the exams. The Rajasthan BSTC 2020 exams were held between 2 pm to 5 pm and candidates could appear for the same from home. Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Courses is for candidates aiming at recruiting state-level government certified teachers.

Also Read | Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2020 Today: Important Instructions To Be Followed By Candidates

How to download Rajasthan BSTC result 2020 or the BSTC Pre D. EL. Ed. results, steps here-

For BSTC Pre D. EL. Ed. results download, log in to the website predeled.org. It will lead to the homepage of the pre deled result 2020. You will have to click on the “Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. Results”. Click on BSTC result 2020. This will lead the candidate to the Rajasthan BSTC 2020 exam website for credentials page. Fill all the necessary information as asked in the prompt box. For example-registration number, date of birth and password Rajasthan BSTC 2020. Read all the terms and conditions of Rajasthan BSTC result 2020 before downloading. A candidate can download e-copy or a soft copy of the BSTC Pre D. EL. Ed. results.

Also Read | Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2020: Pre BSTC Admit Card Released On 'predeled.com'

Candidates must note the dates will be finalised soon and it will be available on the website. Counselling sessions are very important ahead of admissions.

Date of BSTC result 2020 declaration is October 7, 2020.

Date of Counselling Registration is before October 15, as mentioned on the official website.

Last date of counselling to be announced soon.

College allotment to be within October as per the website.

College reporting date will also be announced soon for pre deled result 2020.

Also Read | KSP 2020: KSP Armed Police Constable Admit Card 2020 Out At ‘ksp-online.in’