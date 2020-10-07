Rajasthan BSTC Result 2020: BSTC-pre D. El. Ed. Results 2020 To Be Declared Today

Office of Elementary Education and Panchayati Raj Department of Elementary Education or the DEE which is based out of Bikaner in Rajasthan will be announcing the BSTC Pre D. EL. Ed. results today. The Rajasthan BSTC 2020 result declaration date is October 7, 2020. The timing for the result declaration is 4 pm.
Candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan BSTC 2020 exams can check the pre deled result 2020 on the official website. The link to check the results are predeled.org. The BSTC result 2020 is being announced today after the examinations were conducted in the month of August. Thousands of candidates are waiting for the results. The examinations ditched the traditional pen and paper mode to online mode this year due to the coronavirus situation and to avoid possible health threat to vulnerable candidates appearing for the exams. The Rajasthan BSTC 2020 exams were held between 2 pm to 5 pm and candidates could appear for the same from home. Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Courses is for candidates aiming at recruiting state-level government certified teachers.
Candidates must note the dates will be finalised soon and it will be available on the website. Counselling sessions are very important ahead of admissions.
