KSP 2020: KSP Armed Police Constable Admit Card 2020 Out At ‘ksp-online.in’

The Karnataka State Police or the KSP has initiated the KSP admit card 2020 download for the KSP armed police constable exam. The candidates who have registered for the examinations can head to the official website. The link for the same is http://apcnhk20.ksp-online.in/. The KSP armed police constable admit card 2020 download has been initiated for all the candidates who wish to be shortlisted for the Armed Police Constable (Men) division in Karnataka state.

Also Read | UOK Admit Card 2020 And Time Table For BA, BSC, Bcom; Here's How To Download It

KSP armed police constable exam details to know

The candidates who have registered must note that these examinations admit card are available through KSP’s websites. At http://apcnhk20.ksp-online.in/ candidates will find all the details regarding the examinations. For KSP armed police constable admit card 2020 download, the candidate will require login and password details.

Also Read | RPCAU Recruitment 2020 Admit Card Released For The Post Of Skilled Supporting Staff

KSP recruitment 2020 notification details

The examination will be held on October 18, 2020. On the day of the exams, candidates are expected to follow all social distancing norms and wear masks. Apart from that, the notice also read, "Written Examination Call letter has been uploaded for POST OF ARMED POLICE CONSTABLE (MEN) (CAR/DAR)-2020, Download (from My Application) and attends the Written Examination as per the schedule mentioned in Call Letter." Apart from that KSP armed police constable exam syllabus is mentioned on the official website. The KSP armed police constable exam cut off details will be released once the examinations are over.

How to download KSP armed police constable admit card 2020

For KSP armed police constable admit card 2020 download, log in to the website http://apcnhk20.ksp-online.in/. It will lead to the homepage of the KSP admit card 2020 download. You will have to click on the “My Application”. Click on this for KSP armed police constable exam. This will lead the candidate to the KSP armed police constable exam website for admit card credentials page. Fill all the necessary information as asked in the prompt box. For example-registration number, date of birth and password for KSP recruitment 2020. Read all the terms and conditions of KSP admit card 2020 before finishing the KSP 2020 admit card 2020 download. A candidate can download e-copy or a soft copy of the KSP armed police constable exam admit card 2020.

Also Read | KSP 2020 PSI Recruitment - Exam Date For Police Sub Inspector (Men And Women)

Promo Image Credits: Shutterstock.com

Also Read | KSP 2020: Apply Online For 2672 Posts Of Police Constable KSP Recruitment 2020