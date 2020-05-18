Rajasthan PTET 2020 To Be Conducted In The First Week Of July

Rajasthan Pre Teacher Eligibility Test (PTET 2020) which was earlier slated to be held on May 10, 2020, is all set to be conducted in the first week of July. An official update was released by Dungar College, Bikaner. The exact dates will be revealed soon. Candidates can check the official website at ptetdcb2020.com or ptetdcb2020.org for latest information. PTET exam is conducted for those who have a graduation degree and are interested to pursue teaching as a career option. Read on for more details about the Rajasthan Pre Teacher Eligibility Test.

ALSO READ| Rajasthan University Latest Update: Exam Dates, New Sessions, And Other Information

Rajasthan PTET exam 2020: Latest news & updates

Rajasthan PTET 2020 will be held in the first week of July, according to an official update given by Dungar College, Bikaner. However, the exam date has not been declared yet. The PTET is an eligibility test to enrol for a 2-year course where candidates gain training for pursuing a career in teaching.

PTET 2020 was scheduled to be held on May 10, 2020. The exam was then postponed to June in the wake of Coronavirus lockdown in the country. However, the exam is now slated to be conducted in the first week of July.

Candidates who have registered for PTET exam can even edit their application forms and correct any discrepancies or any errors on their registration form before May 20.

Here is the previous notification where Rajsthan PTET mentioned postponing the PTET exam to May 10.

image courtesy: Rajasthan PTET website

ALSO READ| NIOS Admit Card 2020: Download New Hall Tickets For Pending NIOS Exams

Rajasthan PTET is being held by the Dungar College, Bikaner, this year. It was conducted by Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University in 2018 and in 2017 whereas Kota University had conducted the exam in 2016.

Rajasthan University exam updates

Rajasthan University has declared summer vacations for all colleges and universities from April 16 to May 30, 2020. Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati announced that this summer vacation would be applicable to all the public and private colleges in the state.

The minister also mentioned the commencement of the admission process in various colleges from June 15, after announcing the results for the 12th board examinations. The remaining UG and PG final semester exams are also slated to be conducted from June 1, 2020, as of latest information. All the other 1st year and 2nd-year exams would be conducted within the same time period.

ALSO READ| CBSE 10th &12th Board Exam Dates OUT; Re-scheduled Between July 1 And July 15 Amid Covid

ALSO READ| AP SSC Exam 2020 Time Table Out, 10th Board Exams Starting From July 10 | See Details

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock