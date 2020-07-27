RBSE 10th Result 2020: Rajasthan 10th Board Results Likely To Be Declared Today

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10th results today. Rajasthan board had earlier declared the results of Arts, Science and Commerce stream for Class 12th. Students are advised to keep themselves updated with tweets from Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

Dotasra had earlier tweeted about the release of the Rajasthan 12th board results before the results were declared for the Class 12th Arts stream. The passing marks for the RBSE 10th results are 33 % that the students have to score in the six subjects including Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, Mathematics and either of Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Rajasthani/ Music/ others. Read on how to check the 10th class results from official websites and alternate websites if the main site is down.

आज दोपहर 3.15 बजे माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड, राजस्थान सीनियर सेकेंडरी के कला वर्ग का परिणाम जारी होगा। बोर्ड अध्यक्ष डीपी जारोली जारी करेंगे परिणाम। — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 21, 2020

ALSO READ| RBSE 10th Result 2020: Rajasthan Board 10th Result Likely To Be Declared On July 27

Steps to check the RBSE 10th results 2020

Visit the RBSE's official websites at http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/ and rajresults.nic.in

Click on the link showing "class 10 results" option

Enter roll number and other required details, keep your admit card handy for details

Click on the Submit button

Check your results and download the result copy as a PDF or as a hardcopy for future reference

Students can check results using the SMS service by typing RESULT (space) RAJ10A (space) ROLL NUMBER and send the message to 56263.

ALSO READ| SSLC Result 2020: Karnataka KSEEB 10th Result 2020 Expected To Be Out Soon

RBSE result 2020 updates

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education declared the results of Arts streams on July 21. A total of 5,80,725 students had registered for RBSE exams in Arts stream out of which 5,26,726 passed, registering a pass percentage of 90.70%. The RBSE result for the science stream was announced earlier. The students had a passing percentage of 91.6% in the science stream. The total passing percentage for the 12th commerce students was 94.4%.

RBSE Rajasthan Board recently announced the class 12th result for science, commerce and then arts in July one after the other, following which the Board was anticipated to release the 10th board results. The RBSE board had earlier announced the results for science at 04:00 pm on July 8, 2020. After that, RBSE 12th result was announced for commerce on July 13, 2020, at 11:15 am. The results for RBSE 12th Arts was announced on July 21st by 3.15 pm.

The Rajasthan Board examination results were pushed by over two months due to the coronavirus situation across the country which led to the nationwide lockdown. In 2020, more than 9 lakh students appeared in the RBSE 2020 exams. They concluded the Rajasthan board exams for this year on June 30, 2020.

ALSO READ| CBSE 10th Result 2020: Trivandrum Tops The List As 99.28% Students Pass

ALSO READ| OJEE 2020: Last Date To Submit Application Form Extended Till July 31, Check All Details

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock