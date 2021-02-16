Karnataka Guest Teacher Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 3473 School Teacher Vacancies

Quick links:
Karnataka Guest Teacher Recruitment 2021: The School Education Department, Karnataka has invited online applications for the recruitment against 3473 vacancies for the post of guest teachers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at schooleducation.kar.nic.in. The online application process began on February 10. The last date to apply is February 25.
Age Limit: For the candidates belonging to general/ unreserved categories, the upper age limit is 35 years. However, for SC/ ST candidates there is a provision of relaxation in the age limit up to 5 years. For OBC category candidates, the upper age limit is relaxed for three years.
For more details, candidates can read the official notification that is uploaded on the official website. For the convenience of candidates, we have provided the recruitment advertisement here. Click here to read the notification.
