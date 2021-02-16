Karnataka Guest Teacher Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 3473 School Teacher Vacancies

Karnataka Guest Teacher Recruitment 2021: The School Education Department, Karnataka has invited online applications for the recruitment against 3473 vacancies for the post of guest teachers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at schooleducation.kar.nic.in. The online application process began on February 10. The last date to apply is February 25.

Karnataka Schol Teacher Recruitment 2021: District-wise vacancy

Bangalore - 430 Posts

Mysore - 808 Posts

Belagavi - 982 Posts

Kalaburagi / Gulbarga - 1253 Posts

Total - 3473 vacancies

Karnataka Guest Teacher Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Age Limit: For the candidates belonging to general/ unreserved categories, the upper age limit is 35 years. However, for SC/ ST candidates there is a provision of relaxation in the age limit up to 5 years. For OBC category candidates, the upper age limit is relaxed for three years.

Karnataka Guest Teacher Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website of the School Education Department Karnataka - schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the "Register" tab

Step 3: Fill in the required details and upload scanned documents in the prescribed format.

Step 4: Submit the application form.

For more details, candidates can read the official notification that is uploaded on the official website. For the convenience of candidates, we have provided the recruitment advertisement here. Click here to read the notification.

