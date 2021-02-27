RBI JE Admit Card Released, Check Direct Link To Download Call Letter & Exam Pattern Here

RBI JE Admit Card 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the RBI JE admit card 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the RBI Junior Engineer (JE)r ecruitment examination 2019 can download their call letter from the official website- opportunities.rbi.org.in. RBI JE exam will be held on March 8.

Steps to download RBI JE admit card 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBI Recruitment at opportunities.rbi.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Click on the "Current Vacancies" link

Step 3: Click on the "Call letters" tab

Step 4: Click on the link that reads, "Recruitment for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/ Electrical) - Call Letter and Information Handout"

Step 5: Click on the Call letter download link

Step 6: A new page will appear on your screen

Step 7: Key in your registration number or roll number and enter your DOB/ password to login

Your RBI JE admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download and take its printout.

RBI JE exam pattern

There will be a total of 180 questions in the RBI JE recruitment exam. The questions will be objective in nature. 1/4th of marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The total marks will be 300. The questions will be asked from four sections- English Language, Engineering Discipline, Engineering Discipline Paper, and General Intelligence and Reasoning.

Also Read| RBI Grade B admit card download made available, see direct link here

Also Read| RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021 notification out; apply for 841 posts on rbi.org.in

Also Read| RBI Assistant 2019 final result announced, see how to check here