RBI JE Admit Card Released, Check Direct Link To Download Call Letter & Exam Pattern Here

RBI JE Admit Card 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the RBI JE admit card 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the RBI Junior Engineer (JE)r ecruitment examination 2019 can download their call letter from the official website- opportunities.rbi.org.in. RBI JE exam will be held on March 8.
There will be a total of 180 questions in the RBI JE recruitment exam. The questions will be objective in nature. 1/4th of marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The total marks will be 300. The questions will be asked from four sections- English Language, Engineering Discipline, Engineering Discipline Paper, and General Intelligence and Reasoning.
