RBI JE Admit Card: Central Bank To Release JE Admit Card Soon

RBI JE Admit Card: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is soon expected to release the admit card of the online exam for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the post must check opportunities.rbi.org.in. frequently. RBI JE Exam is tentatively scheduled to be held on March 8, 2021 (Monday) at the 29 venues across many centres in India. Here are more details about the RBI JE Admit card 2021 and the exam to follow.

RBI JE Admit card download

According to the RBI JE Notification, “Candidates will have to visit the RBI website for downloading call letters for online test. Intimation for downloading call letter will also be sent through email/SMS. Once the candidate clicks the relevant link, he/she can access the window for call letter download”. While a fix date for RBI JE Admit card release has not been set up yet, candidates can expect JE Admit card by next week. It is to be noted that, the RBI may send call letters for the Examination etc. through the registered e-mail ID.

How to download the JE Admit Card?

One the RBI JE Admit card 2021 released, candidates can visit the official website.

An activated link reading, Download RBI JE Admit Card will be visible on the homepage.

For downloading the admit card, candidates will need to enter the Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth for downloading the call letter. They are required to affix recent recognizable photograph on the admit card preferably the same as provided during registration and appear at the examination centre.

Kindly note that candidates must also bring RBI Junior Engineer Admit Card along with a Photo Identity Proof and photocopy of the same Photo Identity Proof as brought in original.

JE Exam Pattern

On its website, RBI mentions that there will be 180 questions in the paper and there will also be negative marking for wrong answers in the Objective tests. Please note that 1/4th marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. More details about the examination will be available on RBI’s website in the Information Handout, which will be made available for the candidates to download along with the Admission Letter for examination from the RBI’s website.

RBI JE Syllabus

Candidates can check syllabus for Engineering Discipline (Paper I & II) through the link RBI JE Syllabus PDF. The selection list, containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates, will be uploaded on the Bank’s website in March/April 2021. Also, note that the candidates who will qualify in the online examination will have to undergo a language proficiency test (LPT). The test will be conducted in the Official / Local Language/s of the zone concerned. Candidate not proficient in the Official/Local Language/s would be disqualified. The basic pay for the post is ₹21,400/- per month.

