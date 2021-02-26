RBI Grade B Admit Card Download Made Available, See Direct Link Here

The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Grade B admit card for the Phase-I Paper-I Examination. The candidates who had registered themselves for the phase 1 exam can now go to the official website of the RBI at rbi.org.in and do the RBI Grade B admit card download. The exam will be conducted for the recruitment of officers in Grade-B for DEPR/DSIM)-2021 and General-2021. For all the people who are confused about the RBI admit card download, here is everything you need to know about it.

RBI Grade B admit card released

The official website of the Reserve Bank of India has mentioned that “Phase I- Paper I Online Examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ DR (DEPR/DSIM)- 2021 will be held only on March 6, 2021 (Saturday) in one session.” The admit cards were released on the official website yesterday on February 25, 2021. The registered candidates can do the RBI Grade B 2021 admit card download till March 6, 2021. The bank has also mentioned that any request for a change of session/ centre/ venue will be entertained. The RBI Grade B admit card download can be done by using Registration No / Roll No and Password / Date of Birth (DD-MM-YY). The examination will be of objective type of questions.

RBI Grade B 2021 exam

For the Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR), the test will be on Economics. A total of 62 questions will be asked for 100 marks. The questions will be divided into three sections. The exam will be having a negative marking system. The official notification for RB Grade B 2021 exam has mentioned that “No Mathematical tables, Engineering tables, Calculators or Communication devices (including Cellphones) will be supplied or allowed to be used or even allowed to be kept with the candidates” For Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM), 20 questions will be asked for 100 marks. The duration of both exams is for two hours. Here is a look at how to do the RBI admit card download.

How to do the RBI Grade B admit card download?

Go to the official website of the Reserve Bank of India at rbi.org.in.

Go to the Opportunities section at the bottom of the page.

You will be redirected to a new page. Under the current vacancies section, click on call letters.

Click on the link that reads as, “Admission Letters & other guidelines and information handouts for the Phase-I-Paper-I Examination for the post of Officers in Grade-B DR (DEPR/DSIM)-2021” or “Admission Letters & other guidelines and information handouts for the Phase-I Examination for the post of Officers in Grade-B DR (General)-2021”

Enter the required details like registration number, date of birth and captcha code. Click on submit.

Your RBI admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future use.

