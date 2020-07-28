RPSC Admit Card 2020: How To Download Your Admit Card? All Details Here

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission or the RPSC will be holding a series of recruitment examinations over the next month. Candidates who applied for different upcoming RPSC 2020 examinations can now download their RPSC Admit Card 2020 from the official website of the Rajasthan Government-- https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.

The RPSC regularly conducts recruitment exams for recruitment across its various public service departments under the Rajasthan state government. While accessing their RPSC Admit Card 2020, the important details that candidates need to keep in mind is their login id i.e. generated application number and their birthdate.

Here are steps to download RPSC Admit Card 2020

Candidates who are registered for the various RPSC 2020 exams will have to log in to the Rajasthan Government's official website to download their RPSC Admit Card 2020. Candidates will have to keep the registration number and their login details handy to download their RPSC Admit Card 2020.

Go on to https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

Click on ‘Candidate Information’ button and choose 'Exam Dashboard'

On this page, candidates can access various information pertaining to various exams

From here you can scroll down to the exam of your choice

Click on the 'admit card' tab and choose 'click here'

Candidates will now reach the 'login' page

Here you have to enter your SSOID/username and password

Hit the login button

Your RPSC Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the page

In the latest set of releases, the RPSC Admit Card 2020 for Librarian Grade 2 and Veterinary Officer have been released. Both the RPSC 2020 Librarian Grade 2 Exam and the RPSC 2020 Veterinary Officer Exam will be held on August 2, 2020.

