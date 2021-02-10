RRB NTPC: Additional Date Announced For Phase-4 Exams, Check Full Details Here

RRB NTPC Exams: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced an additional date for conducting the RRB NTPC Phase-4 examination. Earlier, on February 4, RRB had announced that the NTPC phase 4 exam will be held on February 15, 16, 17, 27, and March 1, 2, 3, 2021. Now, the 4th phase of the RRB NTPC exam will be conducted on February 22 also. Around 16 lakh candidates are scheduled to appear for the exam in the fourth phase.

While the exam date and city intimation links for the candidates scheduled in the earlier announced dates were activated on February 5, the intimation link for candidates whose exam is falling on February 22 has been activated today. "The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will made available for all these candidates on all RRB websites on 11.02.2021 at 05.00 PM. The necessary intimation is also being sent to all those candidates scheduled for this additional date in the 4th phase to their E-mail and Mobile numbers given in their online Application," the official notice reads.

How to check RRB NTPC exam city and date

Visit the official website of RRB regions

Click on the link for CEN 01/2019 updates

Go to the 'Notices' section

Click on the link that reads 'RRB NTPC 4th phase exam date, city intimation link'

Key in your login credentials

The exam centre city and date will be displayed on the screen

RRB NTPC admit card for phase-4 will be released four days prior to the exam date. RRB NTPC admit card will be uploaded from tomorrow, February 11. Candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website of their respective RRB region.

RRB NTPC Recruitment

RRB had released the NTPC recruitment notification for CEN 01/2019 in the year 2019. Around 1.26 crore applicants have applied for RRB Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts. There are a total of 35, 208 vacancies. RRB is conducting the recruitment exams in various phases. Till now, three phases of the RRB NTPC exam have been conducted since December 28. Around 23 lakh candidates appeared in the first phase of the exam. In the second and third phases of the exam, 27 lakh and 28 lakh candidates were scheduled, respectively. Around 15 lakh candidates have been scheduled to appear in the fourth phase of the exam. The RRB NTPC phase-wise exams will continue till the end of March to schedule the remaining candidates.

