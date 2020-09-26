RRB NTPC 2020: How To Check Application Status Before NTPC CBT1 Admit Card Is Released?

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB NTPC application status link on its official website. Interested candidates can check their application status much before the admit card is released. However, the link will only be available from September 21 to September 30. Candidates who have applied for NTPC graduate and undergraduate posts under the Railway Recruitment Board can check the status of their application by visiting a link that is available on the RRB website. They can check whether their candidature is accepted or cancelled even before the admit card is released by the authorities.

RRB NTPC 2020: How to check RRB NTPC application status?

Candidates need to visit the official website of RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020 by copy-pasting this link onto the browser - https://chandigarh.rrbonlinereg.co.in/

On the homepage, they need to click on the link for RRB NTPC application status and select the city

A new window would appear on the screen

Candidates would have to enter their credentials and log in for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020

The RRB NTPC application status would appear on the screen

Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the recruitment exams for non-technical popular categories or NTPC soon. The admit cards for 35,208 vacancies in NTPC posts are also expected to release soon. The board will begin CBT or Computer Based Tests for the RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020 tentatively from December 15, 2020.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2020: CBT stage 1 and stage 2

There would be 100 questions in the paper of one mark each. There would be 40 questions from General Awareness, 30 from Mathematics, 30 from General Intelligence & Reasoning. When the candidates clear their first stage, the authorities would shortlist them for CBT 2. CBT 2 consists of the same subjects but the number of questions would be different and would be for 120 marks instead of 100 marks. RRB will conduct the online exam for the non-technical categories including designations like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., under various zones of the Indian Railways.

