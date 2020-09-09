RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020: Here Is RRB NTPC Recruitment Notification And Exam Details

Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the recruitment exams for non-technical popular categories or NTPC from December 15, 2020. The board released the notification in February 2019 on their website, and the application process happened the following month. Interested candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website of RRB. Here are the details about the exam scheme and syllabus that you must check out. Read on:

RRB NTPC recruitment 2020 notification and exam details

There would be a computer-based test for the candidates. Those who clear the same would have to pass the document verification, medical examination, and the skill test for their selection. According to the RRB notification, “The 1st Stage CBT is of screening nature, and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The normalized score of 1 st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2 nd Stage CBT as per their merit. Candidates who are shortlisted for 2nd Stage CBT availing the reservation benefits of OBC(NCL)/SC/ST/EWS, PwBD and ExSM shall continue to be considered only against OBC(NCL)/SC/ST/EWS, PwBD and ExSM for all subsequent stages of the recruitment process.”

RRB NTPC recruitment 2020: CBT stage 1

There would be 100 questions in the paper of one mark each.

There would be 25 questions from GS, 25 from Mathematics, 30 from GI and Reasoning, and 20 from General Awareness and Current Affairs.

When the candidates clear their first stage, the authorities would shortlist them for the second CBT. Moreover, they would check their educational qualification for consideration.

Also read: NEET 2020: Centers In Other Countries Not Possible, NTA Tells SC

Also read: NEET 2020 And JEE Main Update: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Postpone Exams

RRB NTPC 2020 Syllabus

As per the notification, the sections for both the stages of the Railway Recruitment Board exam would remain same. Here are details about the RRB NTPC syllabus that you must check out. Read on:

Mathematics

General Awareness

General Intelligence and Logical Reasoning

However, the number of questions make the only difference in the two stages. While CBT Stage 1 has 100, there are 120 of them in CBT Stage 2. Moreover, the duration of the exam is 90 minutes for both of them.

Also read: NEET 2020: NTA Releases Exam Centre Details For Applicants At 'ntaneet.nic.in'

Also read: NEET 2020: Supreme Court Issues Notice To Seek Exam Centres In Gulf Countries