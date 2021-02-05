UPSC IFS Mains 2020 Admit Card Released At Upsc.gov.in, Here's Direct Link To Download

UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for Indian Forest Services main exam 2020 on its official website- upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam and have filled the form for the main exam can download their UPSC IFS Mains admit card 2020 from the website by logging in using their roll number or registration number. UPSC IFS Mains 2020 will begin on February 28 and continue for 10 days. The link to download admit card will be active till March 7.

How to download UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

Under the 'Latest Announcements' section on the homepage, click on the link for UPSC IFS Main e-admit card 2020

Click on the link

Read the guidelines and proceed

Log in using your registration ID or roll number

Your UPSC IFS Mains e-admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to download UPSC IFS Mains admit card 2020

UPSC IFS Mains 2020 Exam Time Table

28-02-2021 (Sunday) General English General Knowledge 02-03-2021 (Monday) Mathematics Paper-I/

Statistics Paper-I Mathematics Paper-II/

Statistics Paper-II 03-03-2021 (Wednesday) Physics Paper- I/

Zoology Paper -I Physics Paper- II/

Zoology Paper –II 04-03-2021 (Thursday) Chemistry Paper- I

Geology Paper- I Chemistry Paper- II

Geology Paper -II 05-03-2021 (Friday) Agriculture Paper- I/

Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper- I Agriculture Paper- II/

Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper- II 06-03-2021 (Saturday) Forestry Paper- I Forestry Paper -II 07-03-2021 (Sunday) Agricultural Engineering Paper –I / Civil Engineering Paper –I / Chemical Engineering Paper –I / Mechanical Engineering Paper –I/ Botany Paper- I/ Agricultural Engineering Paper –II/ Civil Engineering Paper –II/ Chemical Engineering Paper –II/ Mechanical Engineering -Paper II Botany Paper- II/

UPSC IFS main exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. The second shift of the exam will be held from 2 to 5 pm.

UPSC is also going to release the official notification for Indian Forest Services 2021 examination on February 10, 2021. According to the annual calendar, UPSC IFS PT 2021 will be held on June 27, 2021. UPSC IFS 2021 main exam will begin on November 21.

