RTE Admission Form 2020-21: Online Admission / Date And Other Details

Maharashtra government has invited online applications for RTE admission Maharashtra for 2020 - 2021. The interested students can register by filling RTE admission in Maharashtra 2020 - 2021 online application form which is available on the official website. RTE Maharashtra admission process for all the school going students is available. All the students can fill the RTE Admission 2020 Maharashtra application form after they log in on the RTE 25 admission website. According to the official statement, the online application procedure for RTE Maharashtra Admission for 2020 - 2021 will be similar to the previous year. The RTE Admission for the year 2020 - 2021, the lottery will be declared on March 17, 2020.
Under the RTE Act of 2009, there is a 25% reservation for the school children for getting admission in reputed schools located in various cities of Maharashtra. RTE Maharashtra 2020 - 2021 the last date for the admission will be notified on the official website. The RTE admission Registration Process will commence in these parts of Maharashtra - Nandurbar, Sindhudurg, Osmanabad, Sangli, Ratnagiri, Amravati, Hingoli, Parbhani, Solapur, Bhandara, Dhule, Jalgaon, Buldana, Raigarh, Thane, Satara, Nagpur, Pune, Kolhapur, Palghar, Jalna, Chandrapur, Ahmadnagar, Aurangabad, Bid, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Latur, Yavatmal, Nashik, Akola, Washim, Mumbai, Nanded, Gondiya.
