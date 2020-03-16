RTE Admission Form 2020-21: Online Admission / Date And Other Details

Maharashtra government has invited online applications for RTE admission Maharashtra for 2020 - 2021. The interested students can register by filling RTE admission in Maharashtra 2020 - 2021 online application form which is available on the official website. RTE Maharashtra admission process for all the school going students is available. All the students can fill the RTE Admission 2020 Maharashtra application form after they log in on the RTE 25 admission website. According to the official statement, the online application procedure for RTE Maharashtra Admission for 2020 - 2021 will be similar to the previous year. The RTE Admission for the year 2020 - 2021, the lottery will be declared on March 17, 2020.

Under the RTE Act of 2009, there is a 25% reservation for the school children for getting admission in reputed schools located in various cities of Maharashtra. RTE Maharashtra 2020 - 2021 the last date for the admission will be notified on the official website. The RTE admission Registration Process will commence in these parts of Maharashtra - Nandurbar, Sindhudurg, Osmanabad, Sangli, Ratnagiri, Amravati, Hingoli, Parbhani, Solapur, Bhandara, Dhule, Jalgaon, Buldana, Raigarh, Thane, Satara, Nagpur, Pune, Kolhapur, Palghar, Jalna, Chandrapur, Ahmadnagar, Aurangabad, Bid, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Latur, Yavatmal, Nashik, Akola, Washim, Mumbai, Nanded, Gondiya.

How to apply for the RTE online admission

Step 1: The students will have to visit the official website of RTE Maharashtra admission

Step 2: On the home page, the students will have an option of "Online Application"

Step 3: After that, a new window will open where the new users will have to register by selecting the link of "New Registration" which will open the registration form of RTE Admission 2020- 2021

Step 4: The candidates will have to fill the RTE admission registration form accurately and click on the Register option below to complete the registration process

Step 5: After that, the students can log in for RTE 25 admission using their User ID and Password

Step 6: The candidate can fill the details and can submit their application form for 25% reservation for admission in govt or govt aided schools all over Maharashtra.

