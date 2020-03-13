UCEED Results 2020 Announced On Official Website | Check Now

IIT-B Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has declared the result for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design or (UCEED 2020). The result is declared on the official website. The candidates who have appeared for the UCEED, 2020 will be able to check their UCEED results on the official website of UCEED.

The UCEED exam for the year 2020 was conducted by IIT Bombay on January 18, 2020. The online registration for this exam took place on October 9, 2019. The last date for the submission of the online applications was November 15, 2019. The UCEED admit card was issued to the students on December 27, 2019.

The students will be able to check their UCEED results on the official website. The candidates will have to make use of their login id and password for viewing their UCEED results on the webpage. The UCEED qualified students will be able to download their scorecards from March 13 onwards. However, the hardcopy of the UCEED result will not be available. Students also need to know that getting a rank in the UCEED 2020 does not guarantee that the student will get an admission for the B.Des program.

How to check the UCEED results on official website

The students need to follow simple steps in order to check the UCEED results for IIT. By following the below-given instructions, the students will be able to check their result online.

The students will have to visit the UCEED official website.

On the home page, the students will have to look for the link that reads UCEED results in 2020.

The link will take the candidates to a new page.

On the new page, the student will have to enter the email id and password that is assigned to them.

The UCEED results will be displayed on your screens.

The candidates can take a print out of the UCEED results for future use.

