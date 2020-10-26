AICTE Recruitment 2020: Last Two Days To Apply And Earn More Than ₹1 Lakh

All India Council for Technical Education, AICTE had posted an official notification for its AICTE recruitment 2020. Under the AICTE recruitment notification, it had invited online applications for various posts of Student Learning Assessment Project. The interested and eligible candidates can now go to the official website of the All India Council for Technical Education at aicte-india.org.

However, the candidates should take a note that there are only two days remaining to apply in the AICTE recruitment 2020. Therefore all the candidates are advised to fill their applications online as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute rush. For all the people who are wondering about the AICTE recruitment 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

AICTE recruitment 2020

The AICTE recruitment 2020 for the Student Learning Assessment Project posts is purely on contractual basis. The vacancies under AICTE recruitment 2020 are for two years or till the end of the project, whichever is earliest for AICTE 2020. The Interview for eligible candidates will be conducted from November 3, 2020. A total of 5 vacancies are on offer for five posts with one vacancy for each post. Here is a look at the details of AICTE recruitment 2020.

Principal Investigator

Number of post – 1

Fixed Remuneration per month inclusive of all allowances - ₹1,25,000

Data Analyst in Measurement and Statistics

Number of post – 1

Fixed Remuneration per month inclusive of all allowances - ₹ 1,00,000

Data Manager

Number of post – 1

Fixed Remuneration per month inclusive of all allowances - ₹ 1,00,000

Sr. Software Engineer

Number of post – 1

Fixed Remuneration per month inclusive of all allowances - ₹ 75,000

IT Consultant

Number of post – 1

Fixed Remuneration per month inclusive of all allowances - ₹ 45,000

See AICTE recruitment notification HERE

See direct link to apply in AICTE recruitment 2020 HERE

AICTE had notified about this vacancy on October 16, 2020. For the post wise details of eligibility criteria, candidates should check the above mentioned AICTE recruitment notification. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the AICTE 2020 at aicte-india.org to know about all the latest updates and news related to the AICTE recruitment 2020 and free job alert of AICTE 2020.

