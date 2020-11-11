SBI CBO Exam Date Announced, Test Centre Choice To Be Submitted By November 16

The State Bank of India recently took to its official website and announced the SBI CBO exam date 2020 for the candidates. An official notice about the SBI CBO exam date 2020 has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can now go to the official website and check it online on sbi.co.in/careers. According to the official notice by State Bank of India, the SBI CBO 2020 exam will be held on November 28, 2020. For all the people who are curious about the SBI CBO 2020 exam date, here is everything you need to know about it.

SBI CBO exam date 2020

The notice has mentioned that the online test for the recruitment of Circle Based Officers is scheduled to take place on November 28, 2020. All the candidates are required to submit their three choices of test centres on the link https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbicbodnov20/. The link will also be active on the SBI Career website. The window for submitting three test centre choices is from November 10, 2020, to November 16, 2020. The State Bank of India holds the right to allot any centre other than the centre choice given by a candidate.

See the official notice HERE

The online written exam will be consisting of two parts. The objective test will carry 200 marks and the descriptive test will be for 50 marks. The total duration of the test will be 2 hours 30 minutes. There is also a penalty for each wrong answer in the objective test. 1/4th of marks assigned to that question will be deducted in case of a wrong answer. If a question is left blank, there will be no penalty for the question.

SBI CBO interview date

A state-wise and category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in SBI CBO 2020 online exam. The candidates will be then shortlisted for the interview round. The SBI CBO interview date will be declared after the online exam is conducted. Tey maximum marks for the interview round will be 100 and the candidate is required to score minimum qualifying marks to be considered in the final selection. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in/careers to know about all the latest updates and news related to the SBI CBO syllabus and SBI CBO exam date 2020.

Image Credits: Shutterstock