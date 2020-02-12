SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020 Released | Read How To Download And Other Details

Recently, SBI Clerk Exam Date 2020 are announced on the website sbi.co.in. The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Admit Card 2020. Applicants who have applied for the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020 can download their Admit Cards on the official website at sbi.co.in. The Admit Card of SBI Junior Associate (Clerk) Preliminary Exam will include the Prelims Exam Date, Exam Timings, address of Exam Centre, Candidate’s details and Roll Number.

Reportedly, SBI Junior Associates Recruitment 2020 is aiming to recruit over 8000 Customer Support & Sales Officers in the clerical cadre. In order to grab SBI Bank job, candidates need to appear for SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam. The preliminary exam will be conducted online and participants will be asked questions in Objective format.

Multiple Choice Questions will be asked from English, Reasoning and Numerical Ability sections. Candidates appearing for the exam need to carry their SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020 to the exam centre on the exam date. It is speculated that the exams will be conducted in four shifts on February 22, February 29, March 1 and March 8. Reportedly, the mains of SBI Clerk 2020 will be conducted on March 19, 2002.

Important details

The Prelims exam will be held online on computers.

The total exam duration will be of 1 hour with sectional timing of 20 minutes each for each section – English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability.

The questions will be asked in the Objective Multiple Choice format. With each question, there will be four options.

The minimum educational qualification required to appear for the exam is graduation in any discipline from a recognised university.

How to download the admit card?

Go to the official website of SBI, i.e sbi.co.in.

Enter your login credentials (Registration number or Roll Number and Password)

You will get to see you Admit card on the screen. Click on the download button.

