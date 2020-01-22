JKBOSE Result 2019 Declared For Class 12 Kashmir Division; Here Is How To Check Results

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education released the results of class 12th for the year 2019. The result was released on January 22, 2020, on their official website. Here are steps on how you can check and download the results of the class 12 exams. Read on.

Here is how you can download your JKBOSE result of Class 12 for Kashmir division.

The students can follow these simple steps given below and check as well as download their JKBOSE class 12th annual result for Kashmir Division:

Go to the official website of The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education or click here. Then click on the result link that is available on the homepage. After clicking on the link, you will be redirected to the result page. The candidate then must enter their roll number and click on the ‘View Result’ button. Your result will automatically be displayed on the screen of your computer. Students can download their result and take a print out for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check the JKBOSE 12th Result for Kashmir division:

The results for the Jammu division for the annual examination of the Higher Secondary Part Two (Class 12th) were declared on January 14, 2020. The results for Secondary School Examination (Class 10th ) for Kashmir division were released on January 9th, 2020 on the official website of the board.

Information about JKBOSE Board

According to the official website of JKBOSE, JKBOSE happens to be the main education board in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The JKBOSE comes under the administration of the state government of Jammu & Kashmir. It has the responsibility to conduct the examinations for class 10 and class 12 for all the schools in the state that are affiliated to the board.

