SBI PO Prelims Result 2021 Released; See Steps To Check Marks Scored

State Bank of India has announced the results for SBI PO Prelims 2021 exam that was conducted a few days ago in January. Candidates can log in to the official website at sbi.co.in/careers to check their results. The results were announced on January 18, 2021, and due to the huge traffic, the website was not accessible to all, however, the candidates can check their results now.

The SBI PO Prelims 2021 examinations were conducted successfully on January 4, 5, & 6th. The first shift of SBI PO Prelims 2020-21 exam was conducted from 9 AM to 10 AM on January 4. SBI PO Prelims 2021 exam's first round that is the Prelims exam is completed now, the dates for the Mains exam are now awaited. The selection process for SBI PO involves three stages, Prelims, Mains and Interview round.

How to check SBI PO Prelims result

Go to the official website and enter into the SBI careers section or type sbi.co.in/careers in your browser.

On the home page, click on the link that reads "SBI Probationary Officer Preliminary Exam Results"

You will be directed to a new tab.

Enter your registration number and password to login to your SBI exam portal account, after which you can check your SBI PO Prelims 2021 results.

Paste this URL on your browser for direct download - https://bank.sbi/web/careers/crpd/po-pre-2020

SBI PO Prelims 2021 were conducted from January 4 to 6 with four sessions per day. Candidates who have secured qualifying marks in their Preliminary exam would have to appear for the Mains, as the next step towards the clearing the exam and securing a rank card. Admit Card for the SBI PO Main Examination would be soon released for the shortlisted candidates.

Image credits: SBI official website

Section-wise analysis of SBI PO Prelims Jan 5, 2021 exam (shift 1)

According to the feedback shared by the candidates who took the exam, the difficulty level of the exam this time is considered to be at ‘Moderate’ level.

English Language - 30 questions (Easy to Moderate)

Reading Comprehension (AI) - 7 questions (Moderate)

Error Detection - 4 questions (Easy to Moderate)

Double Fillers - 4 questions (Easy)

Cloze Test - 6 questions (Easy to Moderate)

Sentence Improvement - 4 questions (Easy)

Phrase Replacement - 2 questions (Easy to Moderate)

Match the Column - 3 questions (Moderate)

Reasoning Ability - 35 questions (Moderate)

Puzzles (Uncertain, Classification, Circular Arrangement, Floor-Based, Month & Date Based) - 24 questions (Easy to Moderate)

Chinese Coding - 6 questions (Easy)

Blood Relations - 3 questions (Easy)

Miscellaneous - 2 questions (Easy)

Quantitative Ability - 35 questions (Moderate)

DI (Tabular, Bar Graph & Caselet) - 13 questions (Easy to Moderate)

Arithmetic Problems - 10 questions (Moderate)

Number Series - Missing Number - 6 questions (Easy to Moderate)

Approximation - 6 questions (Easy to Moderate)

