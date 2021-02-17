SBI PO Main Result 2020 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Merit List

SBI PO Main Result 2020: State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the PO Main 2020 result on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the SBI PO Main exam 2020 can check their results online at sbi.co.in/careers. SBI had conducted the PO Main 2020 exam on January 29, 2021. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the SBI PO main results or alternatively, click on the direct link here.

How to check SBI PO Main Result 2020:

Visit the official website - sbi.co.in

Click on the 'Latest Announcement' tab

Go to the SBI recruitment tab

Click on the final result 2020

A PDF file will open

Find your roll number in the merit list

SBI PO 2020 Interview

Candidates who have cleared the SBI PO Main 2020 exam are shortlisted to appear for the next round- interview. The date and time for the SBI PO interview will be notified in the due course of time. Further details will be advised to the selected candidates by SMS/ email separately, the official notice reads.

SBI had conducted the PO prelims exam 2020 on January 4, 5, and 6, 2021. The results were declared on January 19, 2021. Candidates who cleared the PO prelims exam appeared for the main exam on January 29. Now the selected candidates will appear for phase - III i.e., the interview round for final selections. According to the official notification, the SBI PO interview round will be held in the month of March. The admit card will be released in the third and fourth week of February. The final result will be declared in the last week of March. SBI is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 2000 vacancies of Probationary Officers, out of which, 810 vacancies are for general, 540 for OBC, 300 for SC, 200 for EWS, and 150 for ST category.

