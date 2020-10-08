SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Online Registration For 92 Posts To End Today

State Bank of India had released an SBI SO recruitment 2020 notification last month. The online registration process in the SBI SO recruitment 2020 will be coming to a close today as the SBI SO application last date is today on October 8, 2020. SBI SO recruitment 2020 had started last month on September 18, 2020. The interested and eligible candidates are advised to go to the official website immediately and apply in the SBI SO recruitment 2020 as it is the last date to apply in the recruitment drive.

Important dates of SBI SO recruitment 2020

Starting date of online registration in SBI SO recruitment 2020 – September 18, 2020

SBI SO application last date - October 8, 2020

Also Read | TS ICET 2020 Answer Key Available To Download Now, See How To Check Here

Also Read | BHU UET Result 2020 For Remaining Courses Announced, Here Is How To Download

SBI SO recruitment 2020

State Bank of India had invited online applications for a total of 92 posts in SBI SO vacancy of various specialist cadre officer. The posts on offer in this SBI SO recruitment 2020 are of manager, deputy manager, data trainer, data translator, senior consulting analyst, assistant general manager, data protection officer and risk specialist. The candidates can go to the official website of State Bank of India at https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers to apply in SBI SO recruitment 2020.

The recruitment is for Indian citizens only. The process of registration will be considered as complete when the fee is deposited with the Bank through Online mode on or before the last date for payment of a fee. For the details about the SBI SO vacancy and eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to check the official website and the official SBI SO recruitment 2020 notification before applying in the recruitment drive. Here is a look at the details of SBI SO vacancy.

Also Read | DUET Answer Key 2020: DUET PG Answer Key Released By NTA For 61 Courses

Also Read | SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Online Applications Begin For 92 Posts

Details about SBI SO vacancy

Deputy Manager (Security) (Backlog)- 11 Posts

Deputy Manager (Security) (Current)-17 Posts

Manager (Retail Products) - 5 Posts

Data Trainer- 1 Post

Data Translator- 1 Post

Senior Consultant Analyst - 1 Post

Assistant General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture) - 1 Post

Two- years Post Doctoral Fellowship - 5 Posts

Data Protection Officer- 1 Post

Deputy Manager (System Officer)- 5 Posts

Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-III) - 5 Posts

Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-II) - 5 Posts

Portfolio Management Specialist (Scale-II) - 3 Posts

Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-III) - 2 Posts

Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-II)- 2 Posts

Risk Specialist- Enterprise (Scale-II) - 1 Post

Risk Specialist- IND AS (Scale-III)- 4 Posts

Deputy Manager (Data Scientist)- 11 Posts

Manager (Data Scientist) -11 Posts

Image Credits: Shutterstock