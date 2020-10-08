SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Online Registration For 92 Posts To End Today

State Bank of India had released an SBI SO recruitment 2020 notification last month. The online registration process in the SBI SO recruitment 2020 will be coming to a close today as the SBI SO application last date is today on October 8, 2020. SBI SO recruitment 2020 had started last month on September 18, 2020. The interested and eligible candidates are advised to go to the official website immediately and apply in the SBI SO recruitment 2020 as it is the last date to apply in the recruitment drive.
State Bank of India had invited online applications for a total of 92 posts in SBI SO vacancy of various specialist cadre officer. The posts on offer in this SBI SO recruitment 2020 are of manager, deputy manager, data trainer, data translator, senior consulting analyst, assistant general manager, data protection officer and risk specialist. The candidates can go to the official website of State Bank of India at https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers to apply in SBI SO recruitment 2020.
The recruitment is for Indian citizens only. The process of registration will be considered as complete when the fee is deposited with the Bank through Online mode on or before the last date for payment of a fee. For the details about the SBI SO vacancy and eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to check the official website and the official SBI SO recruitment 2020 notification before applying in the recruitment drive. Here is a look at the details of SBI SO vacancy.
