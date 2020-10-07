TS ICET 2020 Answer Key Available To Download Now, See How To Check Here

Kakatiya University has released the TS ICET 2020 answer key for on behalf of Telangana State council of higher education (TSCHE). The TS ICET 2020 answer key was released today on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Those candidates who had appeared in the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET 2020 can now go to the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in and check their TS ICET 2020 answer key. The university has also released the question papers for all the sessions along with the TS ICET 2020 answer key. For all the people who are curious to know about the TS ICET results and answer key, here is everything you need to know about it

TS ICET 2020 answer key

As the TS ICET 2020 answer key and question papers are released, the candidates can now raise their objections against the answer key. These objections on the preliminary TS ICET 2020 answer key should be sent till October 10, 2020. The official notice regarding the TS ICET 2020 answer key and objections reads as, “The objections if any, on the preliminary key can be sent on or before 5 pm on 10th October 2020 (Saturday) to Email id: convenertsicet2020@gmail.com” The notice has also mentioned the format through which the objections need to be sent. The entrance test was conducted on September 30, 2020, and October 1, 2020. Here is a look at how to check TS ICET 2020 answer key and question papers.

How to check TS ICET 2020 answer key

Go to the official website of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test at icet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, go to the application section and click on a link that reads as, “Master Question Papers & Preliminary Keys”

You will be redirected to a new page on the website.

Choose the preliminary key or the question paper from the list mentioned on the website and click on the respective link for it.

The TS ICET 2020 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the TS ICET 2020 answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

See the official notice HERE

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test at icet.tsche.ac.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the TS ICET results 2020 and TS ICET key paper.

