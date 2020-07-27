Scholarships For SC/ST Students: List Of Scholarships Provided By Govt, Check Here

With most schools and colleges have announced the results for the previous academic year, a vast number of scholarships are being announced by the central government and state government for Schedule Tribe (ST) and Schedule Caste (SC) students. The scholarships are being provided in order to uplift people of the community by providing them equal opportunities for education. These scholarships are based on two bases, either merit or means or combination of both. There are six scholarships that aspirants from the ST/SC community should keep an eye on and watch for updates to apply just in time.

Read: FCRI Student Receives Scholarship, Fee Waiver Worth Rs 50 Lakh In Auburn University

Scholarships

The Post Graduate Scholarship for Professional Courses for SC/ST students provided by the University Grants Commission (UGC) is a scholarship meant for SC/ST students and can be availed for post-graduate level courses. The scholarship is awarded to a total of 1,000 students every year, who can get a monthly grant of Rs. 7,800 for the pursuance of PG studies. The scholarship can be availed for courses that are recognised by Bar Council of India, National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Medical Council of India (MCI), Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), Dental Council of India (DCI).

The National Fellowship and Scholarship for Higher Education of ST Students are offered by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs to Schedule Tribe category students for courses above the post-graduate level, such as M.Phil and PhD. Under the program, a total of 1,000 scholarships and 750 fellowships are provided by the central government ministry with a grant of Rs. 28,000 per month. Only students whose annual family income is less than Rs. 6 lakh annually can apply for these scholarships and fellowships.

Read: Indian Agriculture Student Bags Rs 1.3 Crore Scholarship From Australian University

The ONGC Scholarship to Meritorious SC/ST Students is provided to students who belong to Schedule Caste or Schedule Tribe category by the state-owned energy company Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC). To avail the scholarship a student must be below the age of 30 and the annual family income must not exceed Rs. 4.5 lakh. Students studying in the first year of graduate engineering, MBBS, Master’s in Geology/ Geophysics, or MBA program can avail of the scholarship. Students are granted Rs. 48,000 per annum under the program.

Read: LSS Result 2020: Kerala Declares LSS, USS Scholarship Results On Pareeksha Bhavan Website

The Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for ST students, Jammu & Kashmir is the scholarship provided to the Scheduled Tribe category students from the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. The scholarship is provided by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs of Jammu 7 Kashmir to students of Class XI until the post-doctoral level. Under the program, students are provided with a monthly allowance of Rs. 1,200.

The Pre-Matric ST Scholarship Scheme for Class 9 and 10 Students, Tripura provided to students of Schedule Tribe category by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India. The scholarship is provided to students whose family's annual income does not exceed Rs. 2 lakh. The scholarship is for students of Class IX, X, and under the program up to Rs 350 per month, and books/ad-hoc grants of up to Rs 1,000 per annum are given to pupils.

The Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for ST Students, Tripura is provided to students of Schedule Tribe category by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India. Under the program, students of Class 11 to post-doctoral level, whose family's annual income is less than Rs. 2 lakh are provided maintenance allowance, reimbursement of compulsory non-refundable fees, and other allowances.

Read: CBSE 12th Result: Farmer's Son Who Got Full Scholarship At Cornell University Scores 98%