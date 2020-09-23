UPSC NDA, NA 2019 Results Out On ‘upsc.gov.in’; Know Steps To Download Marksheet

Union Public Service Commission or the UPSC has released the full list of candidates who have cleared the examinations for the NDA, NA (II) 2019 edition. Candidates who have appeared for the same can now head to the official website of UPSC NDA NA to get their mark sheet. The link for the same is upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NA result 2019 details to know

The UPSC NA result 2019 has been concluded after almost 10 months from when the process actually began. The first round of written exams that is UPSC NDA, NA exams were conducted December 12. The result for the final round was declared on September 14. The candidates who were shortlisted had to follow a series of exams and interview rounds after they had first written the paper. After every round, candidate were shortlisted for next step. The final batch for UPSC NDA has been announced earlier this week.

UPSC NDA NA 2019 marksheet and selection process

The current list has 662 candidates, who will undergo training and assessment at a designated centre to be commissioned with the Indian Armed Forces. The candidates who have been selected have undergone interviews held with Services Selection Board followed by Ministry of Defence, for admission to the Army, Navy as well as the Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 144th Course and lastly Naval Academy for the 106th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) as per the official protocols of UPSC NDA. The candidates will be further bifurcated as per the requirements and fitness resume of all the 662 under training.

Here are steps to download UPSC NDA results-

For UPSC NA result 2019, log in to the website of UPSC 2020 that is upsc.gov.in.

It will lead to the homepage of UPSC NDA, where you have to search for UPSC NDA NA marks link.

On the homepage, you will have to click on the “Marks of recommended candidates: NDA, NA 2019” link for UPSC NDA NA marks.

UPSC NDA NA marks list can be seen post this. Check for your own marks and your UPSC NA result 2019.

Download an e-copy or print it out for future reference if you have made it to the list of UPSC NA result 2019

